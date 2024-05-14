Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1485.25 and closed at ₹1463.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1496, while the lowest was ₹1404.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹192025.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1560.3 and the 52-week low was ₹725.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 370557 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 249.65% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 10 AM has increased by 249.65% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at ₹1508, showing a rise of 2.04%. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased trading volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages touched a high of 1533.2 & a low of 1503.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1525.1
|Support 1
|1495.3
|Resistance 2
|1544.05
|Support 2
|1484.45
|Resistance 3
|1554.9
|Support 3
|1465.5
Varun Beverages Live Updates
VARUN BEVERAGES
VARUN BEVERAGES
Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers
In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.07% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1516.1
|38.3
|2.59
|1560.3
|754.35
|196973.98
Varun Beverages share price jumps over 5% buoyed by Q1 results; most experts bullish about the stock; here's why
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/varun-beverages-share-price-jumps-over-5-buoyed-by-q1-results-should-you-buy-varun-beverages-stock-11715659208528.html
Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1523.8, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹1477.8
The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1512.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1549.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1549.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 4.01% and is currently trading at ₹1537.05. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have gained 89.89% to reach ₹1537.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.98%
|3 Months
|3.84%
|6 Months
|46.45%
|YTD
|19.44%
|1 Year
|89.89%
Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1512.43
|Support 1
|1421.33
|Resistance 2
|1549.87
|Support 2
|1367.67
|Resistance 3
|1603.53
|Support 3
|1330.23
Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 0.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2489 k
The trading volume yesterday was 177.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.
Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1463.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1496 & ₹1404.95 yesterday to end at ₹1463.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!