Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1485.25 and closed at ₹1463.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1496, while the lowest was ₹1404.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹192025.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1560.3 and the 52-week low was ₹725.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 370557 shares.
The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 10 AM has increased by 249.65% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at ₹1508, showing a rise of 2.04%. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased trading volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages touched a high of 1533.2 & a low of 1503.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1525.1
|Support 1
|1495.3
|Resistance 2
|1544.05
|Support 2
|1484.45
|Resistance 3
|1554.9
|Support 3
|1465.5
In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.07% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1516.1
|38.3
|2.59
|1560.3
|754.35
|196973.98
The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1512.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1549.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1549.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 4.01% and is currently trading at ₹1537.05. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have gained 89.89% to reach ₹1537.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.98%
|3 Months
|3.84%
|6 Months
|46.45%
|YTD
|19.44%
|1 Year
|89.89%
The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1512.43
|Support 1
|1421.33
|Resistance 2
|1549.87
|Support 2
|1367.67
|Resistance 3
|1603.53
|Support 3
|1330.23
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 0.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 177.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1496 & ₹1404.95 yesterday to end at ₹1463.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
