Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 1477.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1523.8 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1485.25 and closed at 1463.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1496, while the lowest was 1404.95. The market capitalization stood at 192025.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1560.3 and the 52-week low was 725.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 370557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 249.65% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 10 AM has increased by 249.65% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at 1508, showing a rise of 2.04%. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased trading volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages touched a high of 1533.2 & a low of 1503.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11525.1Support 11495.3
Resistance 21544.05Support 21484.45
Resistance 31554.9Support 31465.5
14 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.07% and 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1516.138.32.591560.3754.35196973.98
14 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Varun Beverages share price jumps over 5% buoyed by Q1 results; most experts bullish about the stock; here's why

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/varun-beverages-share-price-jumps-over-5-buoyed-by-q1-results-should-you-buy-varun-beverages-stock-11715659208528.html

14 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1523.8, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹1477.8

The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1512.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1549.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1549.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 4.01% and is currently trading at 1537.05. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have gained 89.89% to reach 1537.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.98%
3 Months3.84%
6 Months46.45%
YTD19.44%
1 Year89.89%
14 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11512.43Support 11421.33
Resistance 21549.87Support 21367.67
Resistance 31603.53Support 31330.23
14 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 0.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6776
    Buy8877
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2489 k

The trading volume yesterday was 177.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.

14 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1463.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1496 & 1404.95 yesterday to end at 1463.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.