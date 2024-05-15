Active Stocks
Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1498.7, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1490.2

46 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1490.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1498.7 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights Premium
Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1498.15 and closed at 1477.8 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 1558.45, while the lowest was 1483.3. The market capitalization stood at 193637.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1560.3, and the 52-week low was 754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 306,850 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:08:06 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 1.52% MF holding & 25.78% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.95% in december to 1.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.57% in december to 25.78% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:33:48 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 34.15% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 22.82% in the last fiscal year. Analysts estimate the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 30.98% and 30.11% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:07:54 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages has shown an EPS growth of 84.17% and a revenue growth of 35.53% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company achieved a revenue of 167664.50 cr, which is 2.73% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is forecasting a revenue growth of 11.97% and a profit growth of 18.05% for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:33:52 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 1.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7676
    Buy8877
    Hold2332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:06:50 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1498.78.50.571560.3754.35194713.35
15 May 2024, 05:35:16 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages stock's low price for the day was 1486.05 and the high price was 1515.85.

15 May 2024, 03:55:49 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1498.7, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1490.2

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at 1498.7 - a 0.57% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1515.93 , 1531.92 , 1546.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1484.98 , 1470.02 , 1454.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:53:20 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -69.51% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 3 PM is down by 69.51% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1498.7, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:30:02 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:13:40 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1499.85, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1490.2

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 1499.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1458.63 and 1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:00:36 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1466.47
10 Days1482.49
20 Days1448.73
50 Days1438.09
100 Days1357.97
300 Days1144.67
15 May 2024, 02:59:58 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:52:23 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -70.87% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 2 PM is down by 70.87% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1497.1, showing a decrease of 0.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:37:10 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1508.55 and 1493.6 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1493.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1508.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11501.4Support 11497.35
Resistance 21503.0Support 21494.9
Resistance 31505.45Support 31493.3
15 May 2024, 02:13:21 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:10:21 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1499.8, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1490.2

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at 1499.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1458.63 and 1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:51:33 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -69.81% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 1 PM is 69.81% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1499.75, down 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:42:36 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1512.0 and a low of 1497.05 in the previous trading session. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1503.52 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1496.68 and 1492.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11508.55Support 11493.6
Resistance 21517.75Support 21487.85
Resistance 31523.5Support 31478.65
15 May 2024, 01:02:05 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock's high price today reached 1515.85, while the low price was 1486.05. The stock showed a fluctuation between these two price points throughout the trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:56:16 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -70.94% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 12 AM is down by 70.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1505, experiencing a 0.99% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:43:11 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1510.18 and 1499.68 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1499.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1510.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11514.77Support 11503.52
Resistance 21519.18Support 21496.68
Resistance 31526.02Support 31492.27
15 May 2024, 12:26:01 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:12:57 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1503.7, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1490.2

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at 1503.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1458.63 and 1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:55:35 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -67.91% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 11 AM is down by 67.91% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1501.85, a decrease of 0.78%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:33:46 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1517.05 and 1489.35 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1489.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1517.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11510.18Support 11499.68
Resistance 21515.17Support 21494.17
Resistance 31520.68Support 31489.18
15 May 2024, 11:22:19 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1506.95, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1490.2

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at 1506.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1458.63 and 1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:12:20 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have each decreased by 0.11% and 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1506.916.71.121560.3754.35195778.71
15 May 2024, 11:03:26 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:45:54 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -80.11% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 10 AM is 80.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1503.15, down by 0.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:35:13 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 1515.85 & a low of 1488.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11517.05Support 11489.35
Resistance 21530.3Support 21474.9
Resistance 31544.75Support 31461.65
15 May 2024, 10:11:41 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.17% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1494.44.20.281560.3754.35194154.69
15 May 2024, 09:37:57 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1492.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1490.2

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 1492.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1458.63 and 1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:17:52 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 1497.65. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' share price has surged by 91.08% to 1497.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.21%
3 Months4.52%
6 Months47.61%
YTD20.39%
1 Year91.08%
15 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11535.18Support 11458.63
Resistance 21585.37Support 21432.27
Resistance 31611.73Support 31382.08
15 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2714 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 164.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 306 k.

15 May 2024, 08:02:28 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1477.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1558.45 & 1483.3 yesterday to end at 1477.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

