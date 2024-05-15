Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at 1498.7, up 0.57% from yesterday's 1490.2

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1498.15 and closed at ₹1477.8 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1558.45, while the lowest was ₹1483.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹193637.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1560.3, and the 52-week low was ₹754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 306,850 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 1.52% MF holding & 25.78% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.95% in december to 1.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.57% in december to 25.78% in march quarter.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 34.15% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 22.82% in the last fiscal year. Analysts estimate the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 30.98% and 30.11% respectively.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages has shown an EPS growth of 84.17% and a revenue growth of 35.53% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company achieved a revenue of 167664.50 cr, which is 2.73% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is forecasting a revenue growth of 11.97% and a profit growth of 18.05% for the upcoming quarter.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 1.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1498.7
|8.5
|0.57
|1560.3
|754.35
|194713.35
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages stock's low price for the day was ₹1486.05 and the high price was ₹1515.85.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at ₹1498.7 - a 0.57% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1515.93 , 1531.92 , 1546.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1484.98 , 1470.02 , 1454.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 3 PM is down by 69.51% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1498.7, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1499.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1458.63 and ₹1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1466.47
|10 Days
|1482.49
|20 Days
|1448.73
|50 Days
|1438.09
|100 Days
|1357.97
|300 Days
|1144.67
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 2 PM is down by 70.87% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1497.1, showing a decrease of 0.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1508.55 and 1493.6 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1493.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1508.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1501.4
|Support 1
|1497.35
|Resistance 2
|1503.0
|Support 2
|1494.9
|Resistance 3
|1505.45
|Support 3
|1493.3
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1499.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1458.63 and ₹1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 1 PM is 69.81% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1499.75, down 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1512.0 and a low of 1497.05 in the previous trading session. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1503.52 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1496.68 and 1492.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1508.55
|Support 1
|1493.6
|Resistance 2
|1517.75
|Support 2
|1487.85
|Resistance 3
|1523.5
|Support 3
|1478.65
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock's high price today reached ₹1515.85, while the low price was ₹1486.05. The stock showed a fluctuation between these two price points throughout the trading day.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 12 AM is down by 70.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1505, experiencing a 0.99% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1510.18 and 1499.68 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1499.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1510.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1514.77
|Support 1
|1503.52
|Resistance 2
|1519.18
|Support 2
|1496.68
|Resistance 3
|1526.02
|Support 3
|1492.27
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1466.47
|10 Days
|1482.49
|20 Days
|1448.73
|50 Days
|1438.09
|100 Days
|1357.97
|300 Days
|1144.67
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1503.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1458.63 and ₹1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 11 AM is down by 67.91% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1501.85, a decrease of 0.78%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1517.05 and 1489.35 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1489.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1517.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1510.18
|Support 1
|1499.68
|Resistance 2
|1515.17
|Support 2
|1494.17
|Resistance 3
|1520.68
|Support 3
|1489.18
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1506.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1458.63 and ₹1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have each decreased by 0.11% and 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1506.9
|16.7
|1.12
|1560.3
|754.35
|195778.71
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 10 AM is 80.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1503.15, down by 0.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 1515.85 & a low of 1488.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.05
|Support 1
|1489.35
|Resistance 2
|1530.3
|Support 2
|1474.9
|Resistance 3
|1544.75
|Support 3
|1461.65
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.17% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1494.4
|4.2
|0.28
|1560.3
|754.35
|194154.69
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1492.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1458.63 and ₹1535.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1458.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1535.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹1497.65. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' share price has surged by 91.08% to ₹1497.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.21%
|3 Months
|4.52%
|6 Months
|47.61%
|YTD
|20.39%
|1 Year
|91.08%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1535.18
|Support 1
|1458.63
|Resistance 2
|1585.37
|Support 2
|1432.27
|Resistance 3
|1611.73
|Support 3
|1382.08
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 164.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 306 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1558.45 & ₹1483.3 yesterday to end at ₹1477.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!