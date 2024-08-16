Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Decline in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 1462.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1433.9 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1494.95 and closed slightly lower at 1491.1. The stock reached a high of 1494.95 and dipped to a low of 1457.9. The market capitalization stood at 190005.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1707.1, and the 52-week low is 828.2. The BSE trading volume for the day was 109637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:31:39 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1433.9, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹1462.2

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 1450.1 & second support of 1438.1 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1419.15. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1419.15 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 Aug 2024, 09:22:14 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has declined by 1.44% and is currently trading at 1,441.20. Over the past year, however, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 68.42% to 1,441.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.04% to 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.8%
3 Months-10.03%
6 Months2.19%
YTD18.21%
1 Year68.42%
16 Aug 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11481.05Support 11450.1
Resistance 21500.0Support 21438.1
Resistance 31512.0Support 31419.15
16 Aug 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 21.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9878
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1766 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2723 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1657 k & BSE volume was 109 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:01:24 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1491.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1494.95 & 1457.9 yesterday to end at 1462.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

