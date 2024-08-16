Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Decline in Trading Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1494.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1491.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1494.95 and dipped to a low of ₹1457.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹190005.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1707.1, and the 52-week low is ₹828.2. The BSE trading volume for the day was 109637 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has declined by 1.44% and is currently trading at ₹1,441.20. Over the past year, however, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 68.42% to ₹1,441.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.04% to 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.8%
|3 Months
|-10.03%
|6 Months
|2.19%
|YTD
|18.21%
|1 Year
|68.42%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1481.05
|Support 1
|1450.1
|Resistance 2
|1500.0
|Support 2
|1438.1
|Resistance 3
|1512.0
|Support 3
|1419.15
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 21.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1766 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2723 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1657 k & BSE volume was 109 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1491.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1494.95 & ₹1457.9 yesterday to end at ₹1462.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.