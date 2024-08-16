LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST Trade

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 1462.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1433.9 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.