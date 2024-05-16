Active Stocks
Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1489.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1498.7

46 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1498.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1489.6 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights Premium
Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1497.05 and closed at 1490.2. The high for the day was 1515.85 and the low was 1486.05. The market capitalization stood at 194745.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1560.3 and 754.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90928 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:04:21 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 1.52% MF holding & 25.78% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.95% in december to 1.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.57% in december to 25.78% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:40:29 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 34.15% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 22.82% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years to be 30.98% and 30.11% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:10:53 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages has shown an EPS growth of 84.17% and a revenue growth of 35.53% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 167664.50 cr, which is 2.73% higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 11.97% and a profit growth of 18.05% in the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:35:32 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 0.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7677
    Buy8887
    Hold2332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:05:28 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen increases of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1489.6-9.1-0.611560.3754.35193531.06
16 May 2024, 05:31:25 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages stock reached a high of 1499.45 and a low of 1473.4 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 03:55:17 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1489.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1498.7

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at 1489.6 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1504.1 , 1514.85 , 1530.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1477.8 , 1462.25 , 1451.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:51:56 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -21.31% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 3 PM is 21.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1489.6, a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume signifies a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:32:13 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:13:09 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1491.15, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1498.7

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 1491.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1484.98 and 1515.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1484.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1515.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02:40 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 03:01:43 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1476.06
10 Days1482.93
20 Days1450.75
50 Days1437.96
100 Days1362.07
300 Days1148.04
16 May 2024, 02:45:14 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -37.81% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 2 PM is 37.81% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 1491.95, down by 0.45%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:37:55 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1481.3 and a low of 1475.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1483.18 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11481.85Support 11475.8
Resistance 21484.6Support 21472.5
Resistance 31487.9Support 31469.75
16 May 2024, 02:12:45 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:03:59 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1479.25, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹1498.7

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 1484.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1470.02. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1470.02 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:56:24 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -47.42% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 1 PM is 47.42% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 1478.7, down by 1.33%. Volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:44:16 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1478.6 and 1472.3 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1472.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1478.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11483.18Support 11475.53
Resistance 21486.97Support 21471.67
Resistance 31490.83Support 31467.88
16 May 2024, 01:04:33 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock reached a low of 1473.4 and a high of 1499.45 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:55:44 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -48.11% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is 48.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1479.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:33:11 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 1480.55 and 1474.05 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1474.05 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1480.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11478.6Support 11472.3
Resistance 21482.6Support 21470.0
Resistance 31484.9Support 31466.0
16 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1476.06
10 Days1482.93
20 Days1450.75
50 Days1437.96
100 Days1362.07
300 Days1148.04
16 May 2024, 12:10:51 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1477.85, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1498.7

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 1484.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1470.02. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1470.02 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:50:44 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -49.67% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 11 AM is 49.67% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1476.7, a decrease of 1.47%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:33:02 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1482.67 and 1469.97 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1469.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1482.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
16 May 2024, 11:20:51 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1479, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1498.7

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 1484.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1470.02. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1470.02 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:16:09 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.13% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1479.75-18.95-1.261560.3754.35192251.34
16 May 2024, 11:06:04 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:55:36 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -27.57% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 10 AM is down by 27.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1479.6, showing a decrease of 1.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:38:27 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 1486.1 & a low of 1473.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11482.67Support 11469.97
Resistance 21490.73Support 21465.33
Resistance 31495.37Support 31457.27
16 May 2024, 10:18:41 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 10:00:11 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In general, the benchmark indices for Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1477.35-21.35-1.421560.3754.35191939.53
16 May 2024, 09:40:08 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1483, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1498.7

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 1484.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1470.02. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1470.02 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:25:25 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price dropped by -0.63% and is currently trading at 1489.20. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have increased by 90.51% to reach 1489.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months3.13%
6 Months47.84%
YTD21.22%
1 Year90.51%
16 May 2024, 08:53:11 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.93Support 11484.98
Resistance 21531.92Support 21470.02
Resistance 31546.88Support 31454.03
16 May 2024, 08:33:52 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:21:29 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2661 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.

16 May 2024, 08:06:25 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1490.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1515.85 & 1486.05 yesterday to end at 1490.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

