Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at 1489.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's 1498.7

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1497.05 and closed at ₹1490.2. The high for the day was ₹1515.85 and the low was ₹1486.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹194745.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1560.3 and ₹754.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90928 shares traded.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 1.52% MF holding & 25.78% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.95% in december to 1.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.57% in december to 25.78% in march quarter.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 34.15% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 22.82% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years to be 30.98% and 30.11% respectively.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages has shown an EPS growth of 84.17% and a revenue growth of 35.53% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 167664.50 cr, which is 2.73% higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 11.97% and a profit growth of 18.05% in the upcoming quarter.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 0.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen increases of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1489.6
|-9.1
|-0.61
|1560.3
|754.35
|193531.06
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages stock reached a high of ₹1499.45 and a low of ₹1473.4 on the current trading day.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at ₹1489.6 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1504.1 , 1514.85 , 1530.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1477.8 , 1462.25 , 1451.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 3 PM is 21.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1489.6, a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume signifies a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1491.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1484.98 and ₹1515.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1484.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1515.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1476.06
|10 Days
|1482.93
|20 Days
|1450.75
|50 Days
|1437.96
|100 Days
|1362.07
|300 Days
|1148.04
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 2 PM is 37.81% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹1491.95, down by 0.45%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1481.3 and a low of 1475.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1483.18 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1481.85
|Support 1
|1475.8
|Resistance 2
|1484.6
|Support 2
|1472.5
|Resistance 3
|1487.9
|Support 3
|1469.75
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of ₹1484.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1470.02. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1470.02 then there can be further negative price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 1 PM is 47.42% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1478.7, down by 1.33%. Volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1478.6 and 1472.3 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1472.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1478.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1483.18
|Support 1
|1475.53
|Resistance 2
|1486.97
|Support 2
|1471.67
|Resistance 3
|1490.83
|Support 3
|1467.88
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock reached a low of ₹1473.4 and a high of ₹1499.45 on the current trading day.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is 48.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1479.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 1480.55 and 1474.05 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1474.05 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1480.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1478.6
|Support 1
|1472.3
|Resistance 2
|1482.6
|Support 2
|1470.0
|Resistance 3
|1484.9
|Support 3
|1466.0
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1476.06
|10 Days
|1482.93
|20 Days
|1450.75
|50 Days
|1437.96
|100 Days
|1362.07
|300 Days
|1148.04
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 11 AM is 49.67% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1476.7, a decrease of 1.47%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1482.67 and 1469.97 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1469.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1482.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by 0.13% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1479.75
|-18.95
|-1.26
|1560.3
|754.35
|192251.34
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 10 AM is down by 27.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1479.6, showing a decrease of 1.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 1486.1 & a low of 1473.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1482.67
|Support 1
|1469.97
|Resistance 2
|1490.73
|Support 2
|1465.33
|Resistance 3
|1495.37
|Support 3
|1457.27
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In general, the benchmark indices for Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1477.35
|-21.35
|-1.42
|1560.3
|754.35
|191939.53
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price dropped by -0.63% and is currently trading at ₹1489.20. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have increased by 90.51% to reach ₹1489.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|3.13%
|6 Months
|47.84%
|YTD
|21.22%
|1 Year
|90.51%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.93
|Support 1
|1484.98
|Resistance 2
|1531.92
|Support 2
|1470.02
|Resistance 3
|1546.88
|Support 3
|1454.03
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1515.85 & ₹1486.05 yesterday to end at ₹1490.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
