Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 645.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 652.35 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 646.55 and closed slightly lower at 645.5. The stock reached a high of 653.55 and a low of 642.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 218,240 crore, the company's shares saw a trading volume of 86,235 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 682.84, while the low is 428.16, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:34:03 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹652.35, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹645.6

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 651.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 658.27. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 658.27 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:18:02 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 1.16%, currently trading at 653.10. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 46.82%, reaching 653.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months5.5%
6 Months-1.57%
YTD30.45%
1 Year46.82%
17 Dec 2024, 08:50:51 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1651.63Support 1640.43
Resistance 2658.27Support 2635.87
Resistance 3662.83Support 3629.23
17 Dec 2024, 08:31:06 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 730.0, 13.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 606.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6976 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 86 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:03:13 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹645.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 653.55 & 642.5 yesterday to end at 645.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

