Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹646.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹645.5. The stock reached a high of ₹653.55 and a low of ₹642.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹218,240 crore, the company's shares saw a trading volume of 86,235 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹682.84, while the low is ₹428.16, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹651.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹658.27. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹658.27 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 1.16%, currently trading at ₹653.10. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 46.82%, reaching ₹653.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|5.5%
|6 Months
|-1.57%
|YTD
|30.45%
|1 Year
|46.82%
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|651.63
|Support 1
|640.43
|Resistance 2
|658.27
|Support 2
|635.87
|Resistance 3
|662.83
|Support 3
|629.23
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 13.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 86 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹653.55 & ₹642.5 yesterday to end at ₹645.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend