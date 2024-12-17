Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 645.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 652.35 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.