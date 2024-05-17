Active Stocks
Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1514.55, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1493.35

46 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 1493.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1514.55 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages opened at 1493.95 and closed at 1498.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1499.45 and a low of 1473.4. The market capitalization stood at 193,562.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1560.3 and the low was 754.35. On the BSE, a total volume of 33,721 shares were traded.

17 May 2024, 08:06:00 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 1.52% MF holding & 25.78% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.95% in december to 1.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.57% in december to 25.78% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:36:33 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reported a ROE of 34.15% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment value of 22.82%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 30.98% and 30.11% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:09:09 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages has shown an EPS growth of 84.17% and a revenue growth of 35.53% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 167664.50 cr, which is 2.73% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of 11.97% and a profit growth of 18.05% in the first quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:33:56 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 2.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7677
    Buy8887
    Hold2332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:00:51 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have both increased by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1514.5521.21.421560.3754.35196772.6
17 May 2024, 05:32:01 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1493.35 and a high of 1519.5 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 03:50:27 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -25.47% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 3 PM is 25.47% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 1514.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.42%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:50:16 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1514.55, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1493.35

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at 1514.55 - a 1.42% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1525.03 , 1534.92 , 1549.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1500.13 , 1485.12 , 1475.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:38:12 PM IST

17 May 2024, 03:18:05 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1514.85, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1493.35

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1504.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1514.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1514.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01:36 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:58:22 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1474.93
10 Days1484.90
20 Days1453.94
50 Days1437.64
100 Days1366.14
300 Days1151.49
17 May 2024, 02:45:56 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -8.67% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Until 2 PM, Varun Beverages had traded -8.67% less volume than the previous day, with its price at 1516.2, marking a 1.53% decrease. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:39:46 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1519.58 and 1513.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1513.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1519.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11519.32Support 11514.07
Resistance 21522.03Support 21511.53
Resistance 31524.57Support 31508.82
17 May 2024, 02:10:03 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:06:48 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1518, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹1493.35

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1504.1 & second resistance of 1514.85 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1530.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1530.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 01:53:26 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.39% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 1 PM is 1.39% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1517.15, down by 1.59%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:39:06 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1517.95 and 1510.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1510.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1517.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11519.58Support 11513.08
Resistance 21522.47Support 21509.47
Resistance 31526.08Support 31506.58
17 May 2024, 01:02:36 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1493.35 and a high of 1516.75 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:53:26 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.78% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is 27.78% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 1515.35, a decrease of 1.47%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:43:50 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1515.9 and a low of 1508.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider tightening stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11517.95Support 11510.2
Resistance 21520.8Support 21505.3
Resistance 31525.7Support 31502.45
17 May 2024, 12:27:06 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:22:47 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:17:24 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1509.55, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1493.35

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1504.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1514.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1514.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:49:52 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.42% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' trading volume by 11 AM is down by 38.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1509.8, reflecting a 1.1% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:33:51 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1515.25 and 1503.85 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1503.85 and selling close to the hourly resistance at 1515.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11510.82Support 11507.17
Resistance 21512.58Support 21505.28
Resistance 31514.47Support 31503.52
17 May 2024, 11:20:13 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1509.9, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1493.35

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1504.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1514.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1514.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:18:48 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have gained 0.27% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1509.8516.51.11560.3754.35196161.97
17 May 2024, 11:06:48 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:47:08 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -49.18% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 10 AM is 49.18% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1508.2, down 0.99%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:39:03 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 1514.45 & a low of 1503.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.25Support 11503.85
Resistance 21520.55Support 21497.75
Resistance 31526.65Support 31492.45
17 May 2024, 10:12:45 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:55:08 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.2% and 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1513.019.651.321560.3754.35196571.23
17 May 2024, 09:34:41 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1506.7, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1493.35

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1504.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1514.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1514.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 09:19:26 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 1503.40. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' stock has surged by 88.10% to 1503.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.34%
3 Months2.47%
6 Months42.96%
YTD20.73%
1 Year88.1%
17 May 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11504.1Support 11477.8
Resistance 21514.85Support 21462.25
Resistance 31530.4Support 31451.5
17 May 2024, 08:36:39 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:23:35 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1719 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2523 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1685 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

17 May 2024, 08:07:51 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1498.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1499.45 & 1473.4 yesterday to end at 1498.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
