Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1514.55, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1493.35

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages opened at ₹1493.95 and closed at ₹1498.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1499.45 and a low of ₹1473.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹193,562.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1560.3 and the low was ₹754.35. On the BSE, a total volume of 33,721 shares were traded.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 1.52% MF holding & 25.78% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.95% in december to 1.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.57% in december to 25.78% in march quarter.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reported a ROE of 34.15% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment value of 22.82%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 30.98% and 30.11% respectively.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages has shown an EPS growth of 84.17% and a revenue growth of 35.53% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 167664.50 cr, which is 2.73% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of 11.97% and a profit growth of 18.05% in the first quarter.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 2.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have both increased by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1514.55
|21.2
|1.42
|1560.3
|754.35
|196772.6
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1493.35 and a high of ₹1519.5 on the current day.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -25.47% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 3 PM is 25.47% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1514.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.42%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1514.55, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1493.35
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at ₹1514.55 - a 1.42% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1525.03 , 1534.92 , 1549.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1500.13 , 1485.12 , 1475.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1514.85, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1493.35
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1504.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1514.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1514.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1474.93
|10 Days
|1484.90
|20 Days
|1453.94
|50 Days
|1437.64
|100 Days
|1366.14
|300 Days
|1151.49
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -8.67% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Until 2 PM, Varun Beverages had traded -8.67% less volume than the previous day, with its price at ₹1516.2, marking a 1.53% decrease. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1519.58 and 1513.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1513.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1519.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1519.32
|Support 1
|1514.07
|Resistance 2
|1522.03
|Support 2
|1511.53
|Resistance 3
|1524.57
|Support 3
|1508.82
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1518, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹1493.35
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1504.1 & second resistance of ₹1514.85 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1530.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1530.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.39% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 1 PM is 1.39% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1517.15, down by 1.59%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1517.95 and 1510.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1510.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1517.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1519.58
|Support 1
|1513.08
|Resistance 2
|1522.47
|Support 2
|1509.47
|Resistance 3
|1526.08
|Support 3
|1506.58
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1493.35 and a high of ₹1516.75 on the current day.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.78% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is 27.78% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹1515.35, a decrease of 1.47%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1515.9 and a low of 1508.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider tightening stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.95
|Support 1
|1510.2
|Resistance 2
|1520.8
|Support 2
|1505.3
|Resistance 3
|1525.7
|Support 3
|1502.45
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1509.55, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1493.35
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1504.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1514.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1514.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.42% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' trading volume by 11 AM is down by 38.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1509.8, reflecting a 1.1% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1515.25 and 1503.85 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1503.85 and selling close to the hourly resistance at 1515.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1510.82
|Support 1
|1507.17
|Resistance 2
|1512.58
|Support 2
|1505.28
|Resistance 3
|1514.47
|Support 3
|1503.52
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1509.9, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1493.35
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1504.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1514.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1514.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -49.18% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 10 AM is 49.18% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1508.2, down 0.99%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 1514.45 & a low of 1503.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.25
|Support 1
|1503.85
|Resistance 2
|1520.55
|Support 2
|1497.75
|Resistance 3
|1526.65
|Support 3
|1492.45
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1506.7, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1493.35
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1504.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1514.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1514.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹1503.40. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' stock has surged by 88.10% to ₹1503.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.34%
|3 Months
|2.47%
|6 Months
|42.96%
|YTD
|20.73%
|1 Year
|88.1%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1504.1
|Support 1
|1477.8
|Resistance 2
|1514.85
|Support 2
|1462.25
|Resistance 3
|1530.4
|Support 3
|1451.5
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1719 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2523 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1685 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1498.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1499.45 & ₹1473.4 yesterday to end at ₹1498.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
