Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹646 and closed slightly lower at ₹645.6, with a daily high of ₹657 and a low of ₹643.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,071.1 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹438. A total of 233,662 shares were traded on the BSE, reflecting active market participation.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹623.4 and a high of ₹647.9. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility within the session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment surrounding the company.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of midnight, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 236.45% higher than the previous day, while the price stands at ₹624.7, reflecting a decrease of 3.57%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential continuation of price drops.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages reached a high of 633.2 and a low of 628.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 628.73 and 626.37, suggesting an increase in selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new entrants can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|632.03
|Support 1
|626.93
|Resistance 2
|635.17
|Support 2
|624.97
|Resistance 3
|637.13
|Support 3
|621.83
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of ₹642.1 & second support of ₹635.95 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹628.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹628.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|644.66
|10 Days
|637.31
|20 Days
|625.71
|50 Days
|606.57
|100 Days
|613.51
|300 Days
|604.84
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 242.22% higher than yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹630.55, reflecting a decrease of 2.67%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price combined with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 639.17 and 626.67 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 626.67 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 639.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|633.73
|Support 1
|628.73
|Resistance 2
|636.37
|Support 2
|626.37
|Resistance 3
|638.73
|Support 3
|623.73
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.38% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|629.8
|-18.05
|-2.79
|682.84
|438.0
|81824.56
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 275.96% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹631.75, reflecting a decrease of 2.49%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may indicate potential further declines.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 640.2 & a low of 627.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|639.17
|Support 1
|626.67
|Resistance 2
|645.93
|Support 2
|620.93
|Resistance 3
|651.67
|Support 3
|614.17
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|633.5
|-14.35
|-2.22
|682.84
|438.0
|82305.27
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 1.04%, currently trading at ₹641.10. Over the past year, however, Varun Beverages' shares have increased by 43.08%, reaching ₹641.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.39%
|3 Months
|2.68%
|6 Months
|-0.32%
|YTD
|30.94%
|1 Year
|43.08%
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|655.8
|Support 1
|642.1
|Resistance 2
|663.35
|Support 2
|635.95
|Resistance 3
|669.5
|Support 3
|628.4
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 12.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 233 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹657 & ₹643.4 yesterday to end at ₹647.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend