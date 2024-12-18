Hello User
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:06 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.8 %. The stock closed at 647.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 629.7 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 646 and closed slightly lower at 645.6, with a daily high of 657 and a low of 643.4. The market capitalization stood at 219,071.1 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 682.84 and a low of 438. A total of 233,662 shares were traded on the BSE, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:06 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 623.4 and a high of 647.9. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility within the session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment surrounding the company.

18 Dec 2024, 12:51 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 236.45% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of midnight, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 236.45% higher than the previous day, while the price stands at 624.7, reflecting a decrease of 3.57%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential continuation of price drops.

18 Dec 2024, 12:39 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages reached a high of 633.2 and a low of 628.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 628.73 and 626.37, suggesting an increase in selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new entrants can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1632.03Support 1626.93
Resistance 2635.17Support 2624.97
Resistance 3637.13Support 3621.83
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹629.7, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹647.85

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 642.1 & second support of 635.95 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 628.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of 628.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days644.66
10 Days637.31
20 Days625.71
50 Days606.57
100 Days613.51
300 Days604.84
18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 242.22% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 242.22% higher than yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 630.55, reflecting a decrease of 2.67%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price combined with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 639.17 and 626.67 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 626.67 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 639.17. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1633.73Support 1628.73
Resistance 2636.37Support 2626.37
Resistance 3638.73Support 3623.73
18 Dec 2024, 11:28 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹631.35, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹647.85

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 642.1 & second support of 635.95 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 628.4. If the stock price breaks the final support of 628.4 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:11 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.38% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages629.8-18.05-2.79682.84438.081824.56
18 Dec 2024, 11:03 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 730.0, 16.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 606.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:48 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 275.96% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 275.96% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 631.75, reflecting a decrease of 2.49%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may indicate potential further declines.

18 Dec 2024, 10:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 640.2 & a low of 627.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1639.17Support 1626.67
Resistance 2645.93Support 2620.93
Resistance 3651.67Support 3614.17
18 Dec 2024, 09:56 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have registered changes of 0.15% and -0.04%, respectively. Please note that my training includes data only up to October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages633.5-14.35-2.22682.84438.082305.27
18 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹638.75, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹647.85

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 642.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 635.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of 635.95 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by 1.04%, currently trading at 641.10. Over the past year, however, Varun Beverages' shares have increased by 43.08%, reaching 641.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.39%
3 Months2.68%
6 Months-0.32%
YTD30.94%
1 Year43.08%
18 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1655.8Support 1642.1
Resistance 2663.35Support 2635.95
Resistance 3669.5Support 3628.4
18 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 730.0, 12.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 606.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6857 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 233 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹645.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 657 & 643.4 yesterday to end at 647.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

