Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES

5 min read . 01:06 PM IST Trade

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.8 %. The stock closed at 647.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 629.7 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.