Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹532.50, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹507.40

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹492.40 and closed at ₹487.90, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹508.95 and a low of ₹491.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹171,590.52 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹682.84, while the low is ₹419.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 259,719 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Shareholding information
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 4.08% MF holding & 25.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in to 4.08% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 25.25% in to 25.27% in quarter.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Varun Beverages has a ROE of 22.04% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.94% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 21.00% & 20.00% respectively.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Financial performance
Varun Beverages has delivered a EPS growth of 54.91% & a revenue growth of 31.74% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 204813.30 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹677.0, 27.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹555.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively. Please note that your training data extends only until October 2023.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|532.5
|25.1
|4.95
|682.84
|419.4
|180078.74
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced a low of ₹512.75 and reached a high of ₹536 today. This range indicates a fluctuation within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market conditions for the beverage company.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed today at ₹532.50, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹507.40
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at ₹532.50 - a 4.95% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 541.75 , 550.5 , 565.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 518.5 , 504.0 , 495.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 45.49% higher than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Varun Beverages' trading volume has increased by 45.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹532.50, reflecting a rise of 4.95%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Live Updates:
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹532.25, up 4.90% from yesterday's ₹507.40
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹532.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹531.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|484.24
|10 Days
|475.78
|20 Days
|477.47
|50 Days
|532.26
|100 Days
|574.87
|300 Days
|596.76
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 76.43% higher than yesterday
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 76.43% greater than yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹532.95, reflecting an increase of 5.04%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 532.37 and 527.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 527.52 and selling near hourly resistance 532.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|530.88
|Support 1
|527.53
|Resistance 2
|533.12
|Support 2
|526.42
|Resistance 3
|534.23
|Support 3
|524.18
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹530.90, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹507.40
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹513.9 & second resistance of ₹520.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹531.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹531.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 97.67% higher than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 97.67% greater than that of the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹530.35, reflecting an increase of 4.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 532.45 & a low of 527.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 530.47 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 528.13 & 525.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|532.37
|Support 1
|527.52
|Resistance 2
|534.83
|Support 2
|525.13
|Resistance 3
|537.22
|Support 3
|522.67
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock today recorded a low of ₹512.75 and reached a high of ₹536. This range reflects the stock's volatility within the trading day, indicating potential investor interest and market activity surrounding the company's performance.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 84.19% higher than yesterday
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of midnight, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 84.19% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹528.75, reflecting an increase of 4.21%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is essential for identifying market trends. A rise in price alongside increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 534.77 and 524.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 524.42 and selling near hourly resistance 534.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|535.57
|Support 1
|530.47
|Resistance 2
|538.33
|Support 2
|528.13
|Resistance 3
|540.67
|Support 3
|525.37
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|484.24
|10 Days
|475.78
|20 Days
|477.47
|50 Days
|532.26
|100 Days
|574.87
|300 Days
|596.76
Down 20% from peak! Analysts spot buying opportunity in Varun Beverages shares, see up to 45% upside scope
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/down-20-from-peak-analysts-spot-buying-opportunity-in-varun-beverages-shares-see-up-to-45-upside-scope-11742269059143.html
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹531.90, up 4.83% from yesterday's ₹507.40
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹531.90 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹531.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 55.91% higher than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 55.91% greater than that of yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹535.25, reflecting a 5.49% increase. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a downward price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 531.95 & a low of 521.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|534.77
|Support 1
|524.42
|Resistance 2
|538.53
|Support 2
|517.83
|Resistance 3
|545.12
|Support 3
|514.07
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹530.25, up 4.50% from yesterday's ₹507.40
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹513.9 & second resistance of ₹520.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹531.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹531.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 42.10% higher than yesterday
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 42.10% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹526.65, reflecting an increase of 3.79%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal potential further declines.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 523.75 & a low of 516.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|525.15
|Support 1
|518.15
|Resistance 2
|527.95
|Support 2
|513.95
|Resistance 3
|532.15
|Support 3
|511.15
Varun Beverages Live Updates:
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹517.50, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹507.40
Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹513.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹520.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹520.1 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 2.84%, currently trading at ₹521.80. However, over the past year, Varun Beverages' stock has decreased by 11.58%, also sitting at ₹521.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.0%
|3 Months
|-13.37%
|6 Months
|-18.32%
|YTD
|-20.56%
|1 Year
|-11.58%
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|513.9
|Support 1
|496.55
|Resistance 2
|520.1
|Support 2
|485.4
|Resistance 3
|531.25
|Support 3
|479.2
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14867 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹487.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹508.95 & ₹491.60 yesterday to end at ₹507.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.