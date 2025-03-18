Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at 532.50, up 4.95% from yesterday's 507.40

11 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 507.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 532.50 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 492.40 and closed at 487.90, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 508.95 and a low of 491.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 171,590.52 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 682.84, while the low is 419.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 259,719 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Shareholding information

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 4.08% MF holding & 25.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in to 4.08% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 25.25% in to 25.27% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:32 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Varun Beverages has a ROE of 22.04% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.94% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 21.00% & 20.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Financial performance

Varun Beverages has delivered a EPS growth of 54.91% & a revenue growth of 31.74% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 204813.30 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 677.0, 27.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively. Please note that your training data extends only until October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages532.525.14.95682.84419.4180078.74
18 Mar 2025, 05:36 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced a low of 512.75 and reached a high of 536 today. This range indicates a fluctuation within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market conditions for the beverage company.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed today at ₹532.50, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹507.40

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at 532.50 - a 4.95% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 541.75 , 550.5 , 565.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 518.5 , 504.0 , 495.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 45.49% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Varun Beverages' trading volume has increased by 45.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 532.50, reflecting a rise of 4.95%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹532.25, up 4.90% from yesterday's ₹507.40

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 532.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 531.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days484.24
10 Days475.78
20 Days477.47
50 Days532.26
100 Days574.87
300 Days596.76
18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 76.43% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 76.43% greater than yesterday, with the stock priced at 532.95, reflecting an increase of 5.04%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:38 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 532.37 and 527.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 527.52 and selling near hourly resistance 532.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1530.88Support 1527.53
Resistance 2533.12Support 2526.42
Resistance 3534.23Support 3524.18
18 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹530.90, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹507.40

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 513.9 & second resistance of 520.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 531.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 531.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:51 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 97.67% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 97.67% greater than that of the previous day, with the stock priced at 530.35, reflecting an increase of 4.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 532.45 & a low of 527.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 530.47 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 528.13 & 525.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1532.37Support 1527.52
Resistance 2534.83Support 2525.13
Resistance 3537.22Support 3522.67
18 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock today recorded a low of 512.75 and reached a high of 536. This range reflects the stock's volatility within the trading day, indicating potential investor interest and market activity surrounding the company's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 84.19% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of midnight, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 84.19% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 528.75, reflecting an increase of 4.21%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is essential for identifying market trends. A rise in price alongside increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 534.77 and 524.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 524.42 and selling near hourly resistance 534.77 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1535.57Support 1530.47
Resistance 2538.33Support 2528.13
Resistance 3540.67Support 3525.37
18 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days484.24
10 Days475.78
20 Days477.47
50 Days532.26
100 Days574.87
300 Days596.76
18 Mar 2025, 12:17 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹531.90, up 4.83% from yesterday's ₹507.40

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 531.90 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 531.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 55.91% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 55.91% greater than that of yesterday, with the stock priced at 535.25, reflecting a 5.49% increase. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a downward price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 531.95 & a low of 521.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1534.77Support 1524.42
Resistance 2538.53Support 2517.83
Resistance 3545.12Support 3514.07
18 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹530.25, up 4.50% from yesterday's ₹507.40

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 513.9 & second resistance of 520.1 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 531.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 531.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:11 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Currently, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown increases of 1.11% and 1.16%, respectively. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages528.2520.854.11682.84419.4178641.49
18 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 42.10% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 42.10% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 526.65, reflecting an increase of 3.79%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal potential further declines.

18 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 523.75 & a low of 516.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1525.15Support 1518.15
Resistance 2527.95Support 2513.95
Resistance 3532.15Support 3511.15
18 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.81% and 0.80%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages522.8515.453.04682.84419.4176815.34
18 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹517.50, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹507.40

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 513.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 520.1. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 520.1 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 2.84%, currently trading at 521.80. However, over the past year, Varun Beverages' stock has decreased by 11.58%, also sitting at 521.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.0%
3 Months-13.37%
6 Months-18.32%
YTD-20.56%
1 Year-11.58%
18 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1513.9Support 1496.55
Resistance 2520.1Support 2485.4
Resistance 3531.25Support 3479.2
18 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14867 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹487.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 508.95 & 491.60 yesterday to end at 507.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

