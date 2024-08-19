Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 19 Aug 2024, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 1462.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1422.35 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1449.95 and closed at 1462.2. The stock reached a high of 1455.95 and a low of 1413. The market capitalization stood at 184827.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1707.1 and 828.2, respectively. A total of 314745 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2866 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1462.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1455.95 & 1413 yesterday to end at 1422.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

