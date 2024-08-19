Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1449.95 and closed at ₹1462.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1455.95 and a low of ₹1413. The market capitalization stood at ₹184827.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1707.1 and ₹828.2, respectively. A total of 314745 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1455.95 & ₹1413 yesterday to end at ₹1422.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.