Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 647.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 632.95 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 647.9 and closed slightly lower at 647.85. The stock experienced a high of 647.9 and a low of 623.4 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 214,201.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 682.84 and a low of 438. The trading volume on the BSE was 309,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.25Support 1620.7
Resistance 2657.4Support 2610.3
Resistance 3667.8Support 3597.15
19 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 730.0, 15.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 606.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6668 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹647.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 647.9 & 623.4 yesterday to end at 632.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

