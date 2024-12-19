Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹647.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹647.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹647.9 and a low of ₹623.4 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹214,201.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹438. The trading volume on the BSE was 309,838 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|644.25
|Support 1
|620.7
|Resistance 2
|657.4
|Support 2
|610.3
|Resistance 3
|667.8
|Support 3
|597.15
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹730.0, 15.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹606.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹647.9 & ₹623.4 yesterday to end at ₹632.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend