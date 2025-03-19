Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹540.90, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹532.50

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹514.90 and closed at ₹507.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹536 and a low of ₹512.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹180,078.74 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹419.40, with a trading volume of 667,689 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Shareholding information
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 4.08% MF holding & 25.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in to 4.08% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 25.25% in to 25.27% in quarter.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Varun Beverages has a ROE of 22.04% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.94% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 21.00% & 20.00% respectively.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Varun Beverages has delivered a EPS growth of 54.91% & a revenue growth of 31.74% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 204813.30 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹677.0, 25.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹555.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|540.9
|8.4
|1.58
|682.84
|419.4
|182919.42
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a low of ₹530.10 and a high of ₹547.85. This range indicates a modest volatility within the trading session, reflecting market sentiment and investor activity surrounding the company's performance.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed today at ₹540.90, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹532.50
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at ₹540.90 - a 1.58% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 549.2 , 557.4 , 566.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 531.45 , 521.9 , 513.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -34.83% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 34.83% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹540.90, reflecting a decline of 1.58%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹541.35, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹532.50
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹541.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹518.5 and ₹541.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹518.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 541.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|484.24
|10 Days
|475.78
|20 Days
|477.47
|50 Days
|532.26
|100 Days
|574.87
|300 Days
|596.76
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -40.95% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 40.95% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹544, reflecting a decrease of 2.16%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 546.2 and 540.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 540.5 and selling near hourly resistance 546.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|543.15
|Support 1
|538.95
|Resistance 2
|545.3
|Support 2
|536.9
|Resistance 3
|547.35
|Support 3
|534.75
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹540.40, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹532.50
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹540.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹518.5 and ₹541.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹518.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 541.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -43.83% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 43.83% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹539.50, reflecting a decline of 1.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 546.85 and 542.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 542.2 and selling near hourly resistance 546.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|546.2
|Support 1
|540.5
|Resistance 2
|549.8
|Support 2
|538.4
|Resistance 3
|551.9
|Support 3
|534.8
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a low of ₹530.10 and a high of ₹547.85. The trading range indicates investor activity and market sentiment, with the stock showing resilience in its performance within the day's session.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.33% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of midnight, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 43.33% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹545.30, reflecting a decrease of 2.40%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could suggest a potential further decrease in values.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 547.3 and 539.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 539.5 and selling near hourly resistance 547.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|546.85
|Support 1
|542.2
|Resistance 2
|548.5
|Support 2
|539.2
|Resistance 3
|551.5
|Support 3
|537.55
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹542.20, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹532.50
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹541.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹550.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹550.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -35.28% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 35.28% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹545.35, reflecting a decrease of 2.41%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 546.5 & a low of 538.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 543.28 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|547.3
|Support 1
|539.5
|Resistance 2
|550.8
|Support 2
|535.2
|Resistance 3
|555.1
|Support 3
|531.7
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹545.05, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹532.50
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹541.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹550.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹550.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|544.3
|11.8
|2.22
|682.84
|419.4
|184069.22
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.61% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 34.61% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹540, reflecting a decline of 1.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it often indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a possibility of further price drops.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 541.45 & a low of 531.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|543.28
|Support 1
|533.58
|Resistance 2
|547.22
|Support 2
|527.82
|Resistance 3
|552.98
|Support 3
|523.88
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|534.65
|2.15
|0.4
|682.84
|419.4
|180805.82
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹534.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹532.50
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹534.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹518.5 and ₹541.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹518.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 541.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at ₹535.70. However, over the past year, the price of Varun Beverages shares has declined by 7.32%, also standing at ₹535.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.5%
|3 Months
|-11.93%
|6 Months
|-18.03%
|YTD
|-16.6%
|1 Year
|-7.32%
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|541.75
|Support 1
|518.5
|Resistance 2
|550.5
|Support 2
|504.0
|Resistance 3
|565.0
|Support 3
|495.25
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14891 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 667 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹507.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹536 & ₹512.75 yesterday to end at ₹532.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.