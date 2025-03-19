Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at 540.90, up 1.58% from yesterday's 532.50
BackBack

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹540.90, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹532.50

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 532.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.90 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights Premium
Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 514.90 and closed at 507.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 536 and a low of 512.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 180,078.74 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 682.84 and a low of 419.40, with a trading volume of 667,689 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:06 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Shareholding information

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages has a 4.08% MF holding & 25.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.75% in to 4.08% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 25.25% in to 25.27% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:33:11 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Varun Beverages has a ROE of 22.04% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.94% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 21.00% & 20.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:05:17 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Varun Beverages has delivered a EPS growth of 54.91% & a revenue growth of 31.74% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 204813.30 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:35:00 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 677.0, 25.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:05:01 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages540.98.41.58682.84419.4182919.42
19 Mar 2025, 05:31:25 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a low of 530.10 and a high of 547.85. This range indicates a modest volatility within the trading session, reflecting market sentiment and investor activity surrounding the company's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51:55 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed today at ₹540.90, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹532.50

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at 540.90 - a 1.58% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 549.2 , 557.4 , 566.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 531.45 , 521.9 , 513.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:16 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -34.83% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 34.83% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at 540.90, reflecting a decline of 1.58%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:31:06 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:15:50 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹541.35, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹532.50

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 541.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 518.5 and 541.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 518.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 541.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:54 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days484.24
10 Days475.78
20 Days477.47
50 Days532.26
100 Days574.87
300 Days596.76
19 Mar 2025, 02:57:40 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:45:47 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -40.95% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 40.95% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 544, reflecting a decrease of 2.16%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:37:56 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 546.2 and 540.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 540.5 and selling near hourly resistance 546.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1543.15Support 1538.95
Resistance 2545.3Support 2536.9
Resistance 3547.35Support 3534.75
19 Mar 2025, 02:11:11 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 677.0, 25.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 02:05:32 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹540.40, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹532.50

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 540.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 518.5 and 541.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 518.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 541.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:48:33 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -43.83% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 43.83% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 539.50, reflecting a decline of 1.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35:09 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 546.85 and 542.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 542.2 and selling near hourly resistance 546.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1546.2Support 1540.5
Resistance 2549.8Support 2538.4
Resistance 3551.9Support 3534.8
19 Mar 2025, 01:02:51 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a low of 530.10 and a high of 547.85. The trading range indicates investor activity and market sentiment, with the stock showing resilience in its performance within the day's session.

19 Mar 2025, 12:51:48 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.33% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of midnight, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 43.33% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 545.30, reflecting a decrease of 2.40%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could suggest a potential further decrease in values.

19 Mar 2025, 12:36:51 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 547.3 and 539.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 539.5 and selling near hourly resistance 547.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1546.85Support 1542.2
Resistance 2548.5Support 2539.2
Resistance 3551.5Support 3537.55
19 Mar 2025, 12:23:16 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days484.24
10 Days475.78
20 Days477.47
50 Days532.26
100 Days574.87
300 Days596.76
19 Mar 2025, 12:22:07 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:11:37 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹542.20, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹532.50

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 541.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 550.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 550.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:45:04 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -35.28% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 35.28% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 545.35, reflecting a decrease of 2.41%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:35:08 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 546.5 & a low of 538.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 543.28 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1547.3Support 1539.5
Resistance 2550.8Support 2535.2
Resistance 3555.1Support 3531.7
19 Mar 2025, 11:21:38 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹545.05, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹532.50

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 541.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 550.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 550.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:10:03 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded increases of 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively. Please note that my training data extends only until October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages544.311.82.22682.84419.4184069.22
19 Mar 2025, 11:05:11 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 677.0, 24.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 10:50:12 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.61% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 34.61% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 540, reflecting a decline of 1.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it often indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a possibility of further price drops.

19 Mar 2025, 10:37:15 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 541.45 & a low of 531.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1543.28Support 1533.58
Resistance 2547.22Support 2527.82
Resistance 3552.98Support 3523.88
19 Mar 2025, 10:14:47 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:56:16 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing changes of 0.00% and 0.10%, respectively. Please note that my training data goes up until October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages534.652.150.4682.84419.4180805.82
19 Mar 2025, 09:31:39 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹534.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹532.50

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 534.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 518.5 and 541.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 518.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 541.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:15:14 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at 535.70. However, over the past year, the price of Varun Beverages shares has declined by 7.32%, also standing at 535.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.5%
3 Months-11.93%
6 Months-18.03%
YTD-16.6%
1 Year-7.32%
19 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1541.75Support 1518.5
Resistance 2550.5Support 2504.0
Resistance 3565.0Support 3495.25
19 Mar 2025, 08:34:51 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 677.0, 27.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14891 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 667 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:05:03 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹507.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 536 & 512.75 yesterday to end at 532.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue