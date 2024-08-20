Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1427.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹1422.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1515 and dipped to a low of ₹1415.75. It has a market capitalization of ₹196067.27 crore. The company has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1707.1 and a low of ₹828.2. The BSE volume for the day was 334512 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1546.72
|Support 1
|1448.67
|Resistance 2
|1580.38
|Support 2
|1384.28
|Resistance 3
|1644.77
|Support 3
|1350.62
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 17.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 334 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1515 & ₹1415.75 yesterday to end at ₹1508.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.