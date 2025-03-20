Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 20 2025 15:59:14
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at 548.70, up 1.44% from yesterday's 540.90
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹548.70, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹540.90

10 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 540.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 548.70 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights Premium
Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 535.40 and closed at 532.50, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 547.85 and a low of 530.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 182,919.42 crore, Varun Beverages has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of 682.84 and a low of 419.40. The BSE volume for the day was 473,959 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:02:07 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Varun Beverages has delivered a EPS growth of 54.91% & a revenue growth of 31.74% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 204813.30 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:31:06 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 672.0, 22.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:02:15 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded increases of 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively. Your knowledge is based on data available until October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages548.77.81.44682.84419.4185557.19
20 Mar 2025, 05:36:40 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced a low of 539.90 and reached a high of 558.65 today. This fluctuation indicates a range of 18.75 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's volatility in the market.

20 Mar 2025, 03:53:26 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed today at ₹548.70, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹540.90

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at 548.70 - a 1.44% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 558.47 , 567.93 , 577.22. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 539.72 , 530.43 , 520.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:30:01 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:16:55 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹549.30, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹540.90

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 549.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 557.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 557.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 03:03:35 PM IST

Varun Beverages battles pricing wars, ramps up on expansion to protect turf

The PepsiCo bottler is facing competitive pressures from Campa Cola’s aggressive pricing, Coca-Cola’s India restructuring, and softening urban demand. But with a capex push, international growth, and pricing tweaks, it’s betting on resilience.

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/varun-beverages-share-price-varun-beverages-stock-analysis-pepsico-india-bottler-campa-cola-vs-pepsi-varun-beverages-q4-11742457658226.html

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:49 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days488.14
10 Days482.98
20 Days477.18
50 Days529.44
100 Days574.16
300 Days596.29
20 Mar 2025, 02:56:05 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:49:44 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 33.59% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 33.59% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at 551.65, reflecting an increase of 1.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price decline with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:33:35 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 557.38 and 549.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 549.88 and selling near hourly resistance 557.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1554.73Support 1552.03
Resistance 2556.37Support 2550.97
Resistance 3557.43Support 3549.33
20 Mar 2025, 02:14:21 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 672.0, 21.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:03:50 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹554.95, up 2.60% from yesterday's ₹540.90

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 549.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 557.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 557.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:50:57 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 29.57% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 29.57% greater than yesterday, with the stock price at 554.70, reflecting an increase of 2.55%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable increase, while a downward price movement with elevated volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:36:13 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 558.65 & a low of 551.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 553.28 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 549.82 & 548.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1557.38Support 1549.88
Resistance 2561.77Support 2546.77
Resistance 3564.88Support 3542.38
20 Mar 2025, 01:02:06 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced a trading range today with a low of 539.90 and a high of 558.65. This indicates a fluctuation of 18.75 within the trading session, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor activity throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:46:47 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 31.29% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of midnight, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 31.29% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 557.50, reflecting an increase of 3.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with high volume could signal potential further declines in value.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34:36 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 556.85 & a low of 551.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 554.8 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1558.53Support 1553.28
Resistance 2560.32Support 2549.82
Resistance 3563.78Support 3548.03
20 Mar 2025, 12:20:00 PM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days488.14
10 Days482.98
20 Days477.18
50 Days529.44
100 Days574.16
300 Days596.29
20 Mar 2025, 12:16:50 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹554.55, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹540.90

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 549.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 557.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 557.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:50:55 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 32.25% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 32.25% greater than yesterday, with the stock priced at 554.80, reflecting a rise of 2.57%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:36:13 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 553.63 and 540.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 540.63 and selling near hourly resistance 553.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1554.8Support 1548.0
Resistance 2557.5Support 2543.9
Resistance 3561.6Support 3541.2
20 Mar 2025, 11:24:19 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹552.75, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹540.90

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 549.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 557.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 557.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:15:49 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.60% and 0.66%, respectively. Please note that your training data extends only until October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages552.912.02.22682.84419.4186977.53
20 Mar 2025, 11:03:17 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 672.0, 21.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:47:32 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 51.39% higher than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages saw a trading volume that is 51.39% greater than the previous day, with its price rising to 550.10, an increase of 1.70%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 10:36:14 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 553.0 & a low of 540.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1553.63Support 1540.63
Resistance 2559.82Support 2533.82
Resistance 3566.63Support 3527.63
20 Mar 2025, 10:14:17 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50:03 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Live Updates: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.68% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages551.310.41.92682.84419.4186436.45
20 Mar 2025, 09:35:57 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹550.90, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹540.90

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 549.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 557.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 557.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:16:30 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has risen by 1.58%, currently trading at 540.90. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 3.32%, also standing at 540.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.48%
3 Months-9.25%
6 Months-16.36%
YTD-15.29%
1 Year-3.32%
20 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1549.2Support 1531.45
Resistance 2557.4Support 2521.9
Resistance 3566.95Support 3513.7
20 Mar 2025, 08:31:06 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 672.0, 24.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:19:09 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14741 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:03:56 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹532.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 547.85 & 530.10 yesterday to end at 540.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue