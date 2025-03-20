Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : Varun Beverages closed today at 548.70, up 1.44% from yesterday's 540.90

Varun Beverages Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹535.40 and closed at ₹532.50, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹547.85 and a low of ₹530.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹182,919.42 crore, Varun Beverages has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹419.40. The BSE volume for the day was 473,959 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages has delivered a EPS growth of 54.91% & a revenue growth of 31.74% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 204813.30 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹672.0, 22.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹555.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded increases of 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively. Your knowledge is based on data available until October 2023.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|548.7
|7.8
|1.44
|682.84
|419.4
|185557.19
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced a low of ₹539.90 and reached a high of ₹558.65 today. This fluctuation indicates a range of ₹18.75 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's volatility in the market.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price closed the day at ₹548.70 - a 1.44% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 558.47 , 567.93 , 577.22. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 539.72 , 530.43 , 520.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹549.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹557.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹557.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
The PepsiCo bottler is facing competitive pressures from Campa Cola’s aggressive pricing, Coca-Cola’s India restructuring, and softening urban demand. But with a capex push, international growth, and pricing tweaks, it’s betting on resilience.
https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/varun-beverages-share-price-varun-beverages-stock-analysis-pepsico-india-bottler-campa-cola-vs-pepsi-varun-beverages-q4-11742457658226.html
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|488.14
|10 Days
|482.98
|20 Days
|477.18
|50 Days
|529.44
|100 Days
|574.16
|300 Days
|596.29
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 33.59% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹551.65, reflecting an increase of 1.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price decline with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 557.38 and 549.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 549.88 and selling near hourly resistance 557.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|554.73
|Support 1
|552.03
|Resistance 2
|556.37
|Support 2
|550.97
|Resistance 3
|557.43
|Support 3
|549.33
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 29.57% greater than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹554.70, reflecting an increase of 2.55%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable increase, while a downward price movement with elevated volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 558.65 & a low of 551.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 553.28 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 549.82 & 548.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|557.38
|Support 1
|549.88
|Resistance 2
|561.77
|Support 2
|546.77
|Resistance 3
|564.88
|Support 3
|542.38
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages' stock experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹539.90 and a high of ₹558.65. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹18.75 within the trading session, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor activity throughout the day.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of midnight, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 31.29% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹557.50, reflecting an increase of 3.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with high volume could signal potential further declines in value.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 556.85 & a low of 551.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 554.8 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|558.53
|Support 1
|553.28
|Resistance 2
|560.32
|Support 2
|549.82
|Resistance 3
|563.78
|Support 3
|548.03
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|488.14
|10 Days
|482.98
|20 Days
|477.18
|50 Days
|529.44
|100 Days
|574.16
|300 Days
|596.29
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 32.25% greater than yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹554.80, reflecting a rise of 2.57%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 553.63 and 540.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 540.63 and selling near hourly resistance 553.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|554.8
|Support 1
|548.0
|Resistance 2
|557.5
|Support 2
|543.9
|Resistance 3
|561.6
|Support 3
|541.2
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.60% and 0.66%, respectively. Please note that your training data extends only until October 2023.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|552.9
|12.0
|2.22
|682.84
|419.4
|186977.53
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages saw a trading volume that is 51.39% greater than the previous day, with its price rising to ₹550.10, an increase of 1.70%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a further decline.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 553.0 & a low of 540.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|553.63
|Support 1
|540.63
|Resistance 2
|559.82
|Support 2
|533.82
|Resistance 3
|566.63
|Support 3
|527.63
Varun Beverages Live Updates: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.68% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|551.3
|10.4
|1.92
|682.84
|419.4
|186436.45
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has risen by 1.58%, currently trading at ₹540.90. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 3.32%, also standing at ₹540.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.48%
|3 Months
|-9.25%
|6 Months
|-16.36%
|YTD
|-15.29%
|1 Year
|-3.32%
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|549.2
|Support 1
|531.45
|Resistance 2
|557.4
|Support 2
|521.9
|Resistance 3
|566.95
|Support 3
|513.7
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹547.85 & ₹530.10 yesterday to end at ₹540.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.