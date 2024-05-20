Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Drops on Market Downturn

6 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 1514.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1509.65 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1520.3 and closed at 1514.55 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 1520.95, while the lowest was 1504.15. The market capitalization of the company was 196167.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1560.3 and the low was 754.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5378 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 10:00:33 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1509.65-4.9-0.321560.3754.35196135.99
20 May 2024, 09:39:12 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1509.65, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1514.55

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at 1509.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1500.13 and 1525.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1500.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1525.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:20:02 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price has decreased by 0.32% and is currently trading at 1509.65. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' stock price has increased by 92.30% to reach 1509.65. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.57%
3 Months4.35%
6 Months45.24%
YTD22.52%
1 Year92.3%
20 May 2024, 08:51:35 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11525.03Support 11500.13
Resistance 21534.92Support 21485.12
Resistance 31549.93Support 31475.23
20 May 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1719 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2523 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1685 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

20 May 2024, 08:02:19 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1514.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1520.95 & 1504.15 yesterday to end at 1514.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

