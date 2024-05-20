Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Drops on Market Downturn

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1520.3 and closed at ₹1514.55 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1520.95, while the lowest was ₹1504.15. The market capitalization of the company was ₹196167.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1560.3 and the low was ₹754.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5378 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1509.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1500.13 and ₹1525.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1500.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1525.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price has decreased by 0.32% and is currently trading at ₹1509.65. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' stock price has increased by 92.30% to reach ₹1509.65. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.57%
|3 Months
|4.35%
|6 Months
|45.24%
|YTD
|22.52%
|1 Year
|92.3%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1525.03
|Support 1
|1500.13
|Resistance 2
|1534.92
|Support 2
|1485.12
|Resistance 3
|1549.93
|Support 3
|1475.23
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1685 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1520.95 & ₹1504.15 yesterday to end at ₹1514.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
