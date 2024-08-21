Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1516.9 and closed at ₹1508.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1516.9 and a low of ₹1476.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹193929.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1707.1 and a 52-week low of ₹828.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 115518 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1512.17
|Support 1
|1473.57
|Resistance 2
|1532.73
|Support 2
|1455.53
|Resistance 3
|1550.77
|Support 3
|1434.97
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 19.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 334 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1516.9 & ₹1476.35 yesterday to end at ₹1492.4. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.