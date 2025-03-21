Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Faces Downward Trading Trend Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹546.75 and closed at ₹540.90, experiencing a high of ₹558.65 and a low of ₹539.90. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹185,557.19 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹419.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 583,407 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹672.0, 22.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹555.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -52.36% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 52.36% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹548.95, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.05%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 550.85 & a low of 546.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|552.0
|Support 1
|547.15
|Resistance 2
|553.85
|Support 2
|544.15
|Resistance 3
|556.85
|Support 3
|542.3
Varun Beverages Live Updates:
VARUN BEVERAGES
VARUN BEVERAGES
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Stock Peers
Varun Beverages Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded changes of 0.24% and 0.28%, respectively. Your training data extends until October 2023.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|549.25
|0.55
|0.1
|682.84
|419.4
|185743.19
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹548.40, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹548.70
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹548.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹539.72 and ₹558.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹539.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 558.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' share price has decreased by 0.65%, currently trading at ₹545.15. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 2.02%, also settling at ₹545.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.72%
|3 Months
|-9.33%
|6 Months
|-15.86%
|YTD
|-14.06%
|1 Year
|-2.02%
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|558.47
|Support 1
|539.72
|Resistance 2
|567.93
|Support 2
|530.43
|Resistance 3
|577.22
|Support 3
|520.97
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14921 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 583 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹540.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹558.65 & ₹539.90 yesterday to end at ₹548.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.