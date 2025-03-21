Explore
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Faces Downward Trading Trend Today
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Faces Downward Trading Trend Today

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 548.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 548.40 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 546.75 and closed at 540.90, experiencing a high of 558.65 and a low of 539.90. The company's market capitalization stood at 185,557.19 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 682.84 and a low of 419.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 583,407 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 11:00:32 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 672.0, 22.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 10:46:22 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -52.36% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has experienced a trading volume that is 52.36% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 548.95, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.05%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:37:14 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 550.85 & a low of 546.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1552.0Support 1547.15
Resistance 2553.85Support 2544.15
Resistance 3556.85Support 3542.3
21 Mar 2025, 10:13:44 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:54:02 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Live Updates: In summary, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded changes of 0.24% and 0.28%, respectively. Your training data extends until October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages549.250.550.1682.84419.4185743.19
21 Mar 2025, 09:30:56 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹548.40, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹548.70

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 548.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 539.72 and 558.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 539.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 558.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:18:59 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages' share price has decreased by 0.65%, currently trading at 545.15. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 2.02%, also settling at 545.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.72%
3 Months-9.33%
6 Months-15.86%
YTD-14.06%
1 Year-2.02%
21 Mar 2025, 08:45:32 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1558.47Support 1539.72
Resistance 2567.93Support 2530.43
Resistance 3577.22Support 3520.97
21 Mar 2025, 08:34:51 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 672.0, 22.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:18:38 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14921 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 583 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02:26 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹540.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 558.65 & 539.90 yesterday to end at 548.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

