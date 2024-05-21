Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1506.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1514.85 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1520.3 and closed at 1514.55 on the last day. The high for the day was 1520.95, and the low was 1504.15. The market capitalization stood at 196167.95 crore. The 52-week high was 1560.3, and the low was 754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5378 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:36:02 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1514.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1506.45

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 1514.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1501.5 and 1516.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1501.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1516.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by -0.21% and is currently trading at 1503.25. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have increased by 89.88% to 1503.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.03%
3 Months3.66%
6 Months44.45%
YTD21.86%
1 Year89.88%
21 May 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11516.5Support 11501.5
Resistance 21525.75Support 21495.75
Resistance 31531.5Support 31486.5
21 May 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 1.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7677
    Buy8887
    Hold2332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:19:17 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 181 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2370 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 176 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

21 May 2024, 08:04:12 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1514.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1520.95 & 1504.15 yesterday to end at 1514.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

