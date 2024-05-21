Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Day

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1520.3 and closed at ₹1514.55 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1520.95, and the low was ₹1504.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹196167.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1560.3, and the low was ₹754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5378 shares traded.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1514.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1501.5 and ₹1516.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1501.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1516.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has decreased by -0.21% and is currently trading at ₹1503.25. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have increased by 89.88% to ₹1503.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.03%
|3 Months
|3.66%
|6 Months
|44.45%
|YTD
|21.86%
|1 Year
|89.88%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1516.5
|Support 1
|1501.5
|Resistance 2
|1525.75
|Support 2
|1495.75
|Resistance 3
|1531.5
|Support 3
|1486.5
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 1.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 176 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1520.95 & ₹1504.15 yesterday to end at ₹1514.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
