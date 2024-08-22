Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 3.49 %. The stock closed at 1492.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1544.55 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1512.95 and closed at 1492.4. The stock reached a high of 1553 and a low of 1509. With a market capitalization of 200706.3 crore, Varun Beverages has a 52-week high of 1707.1 and a 52-week low of 828.2. The BSE volume for the day was 232,906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3091 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1492.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1553 & 1509 yesterday to end at 1544.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

