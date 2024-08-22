Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1512.95 and closed at ₹1492.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1553 and a low of ₹1509. With a market capitalization of ₹200706.3 crore, Varun Beverages has a 52-week high of ₹1707.1 and a 52-week low of ₹828.2. The BSE volume for the day was 232,906 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1553 & ₹1509 yesterday to end at ₹1544.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend