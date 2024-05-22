Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1510.05 and closed at ₹1506.45 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1520 and the low was ₹1493.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹196323.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1560.3 and ₹754.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31006 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1516.38 and 1510.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1510.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1516.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1514.95
|Support 1
|1512.85
|Resistance 2
|1515.9
|Support 2
|1511.7
|Resistance 3
|1517.05
|Support 3
|1510.75
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock reached a high of ₹1522.5 and a low of ₹1508.05 on the current trading day.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is down by 48.24% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1514, a decrease of 0.21%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1514.3 and a low of 1508.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1513.72 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1516.38
|Support 1
|1510.13
|Resistance 2
|1518.47
|Support 2
|1505.97
|Resistance 3
|1522.63
|Support 3
|1503.88
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1500.65
|10 Days
|1483.56
|20 Days
|1470.09
|50 Days
|1439.93
|100 Days
|1377.94
|300 Days
|1162.00
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1512.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1497.33 and ₹1522.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1497.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1522.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 11 AM is 44.47% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1508.05, showing a decrease of 0.19%. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1520.5 and 1508.45 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1508.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1520.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1513.72
|Support 1
|1508.57
|Resistance 2
|1517.13
|Support 2
|1506.83
|Resistance 3
|1518.87
|Support 3
|1503.42
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1510.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1497.33 and ₹1522.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1497.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1522.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1510.25
|-0.6
|-0.04
|1560.3
|754.35
|196213.94
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 2.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 10 AM is 41.34% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1512.65, a decrease of 0.12%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 1521.95 & a low of 1509.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1520.5
|Support 1
|1508.45
|Resistance 2
|1527.25
|Support 2
|1503.15
|Resistance 3
|1532.55
|Support 3
|1496.4
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and down by 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1511.9
|1.05
|0.07
|1560.3
|754.35
|196428.31
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1521.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1497.33 and ₹1522.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1497.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1522.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 0.52% today, reaching ₹1518.70. Over the past year, Varun Beverages shares have gained 90.79%, also reaching ₹1518.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.51%
|3 Months
|3.87%
|6 Months
|45.64%
|YTD
|22.2%
|1 Year
|90.79%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1524.9
|Support 1
|1499.4
|Resistance 2
|1535.2
|Support 2
|1484.2
|Resistance 3
|1550.4
|Support 3
|1473.9
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 2.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1559 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1520 & ₹1493.95 yesterday to end at ₹1506.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!