Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:37 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1510.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1512.3 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1510.05 and closed at 1506.45 on the last day. The high for the day was 1520 and the low was 1493.95. The market capitalization stood at 196323.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1560.3 and 754.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 31006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1516.38 and 1510.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1510.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1516.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11514.95Support 11512.85
Resistance 21515.9Support 21511.7
Resistance 31517.05Support 31510.75
22 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages stock reached a high of 1522.5 and a low of 1508.05 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -48.24% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is down by 48.24% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1514, a decrease of 0.21%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1514.3 and a low of 1508.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1513.72 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11516.38Support 11510.13
Resistance 21518.47Support 21505.97
Resistance 31522.63Support 31503.88
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1500.65
10 Days1483.56
20 Days1470.09
50 Days1439.93
100 Days1377.94
300 Days1162.00
22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1512.3, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1510.85

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at 1512.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1497.33 and 1522.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1497.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1522.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.47% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 11 AM is 44.47% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1508.05, showing a decrease of 0.19%. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1520.5 and 1508.45 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1508.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1520.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11513.72Support 11508.57
Resistance 21517.13Support 21506.83
Resistance 31518.87Support 31503.42
22 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1510.25, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1510.85

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price is at 1510.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1497.33 and 1522.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1497.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1522.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have increased by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1510.25-0.6-0.041560.3754.35196213.94
22 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 2.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy8887
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.34% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 10 AM is 41.34% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1512.65, a decrease of 0.12%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 1521.95 & a low of 1509.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11520.5Support 11508.45
Resistance 21527.25Support 21503.15
Resistance 31532.55Support 31496.4
22 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and down by 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1511.91.050.071560.3754.35196428.31
22 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1521.35, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1510.85

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 1521.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1497.33 and 1522.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1497.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1522.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 0.52% today, reaching 1518.70. Over the past year, Varun Beverages shares have gained 90.79%, also reaching 1518.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.51%
3 Months3.87%
6 Months45.64%
YTD22.2%
1 Year90.79%
22 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11524.9Support 11499.4
Resistance 21535.2Support 21484.2
Resistance 31550.4Support 31473.9
22 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 2.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy8887
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1590 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2371 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1559 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

22 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1506.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1520 & 1493.95 yesterday to end at 1506.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

