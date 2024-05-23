Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Slides on Market Volatility

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1513.15 and closed at ₹1510.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1522.5, and the low was ₹1508.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹196603.26 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1560.3, and the 52-week low is ₹754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 28391 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹1515.00 today. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 94.63% to ₹1515.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.98%
|3 Months
|1.18%
|6 Months
|46.81%
|YTD
|22.41%
|1 Year
|94.63%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1522.5
|Support 1
|1507.1
|Resistance 2
|1530.65
|Support 2
|1499.85
|Resistance 3
|1537.9
|Support 3
|1491.7
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 2.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1590 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2371 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1559 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1510.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1522.5 & ₹1508.05 yesterday to end at ₹1510.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend