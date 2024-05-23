Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Stock Slides on Market Volatility

7 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1514.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1513.5 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1513.15 and closed at 1510.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1522.5, and the low was 1508.05. The market capitalization stands at 196603.26 crore. The 52-week high is 1560.3, and the 52-week low is 754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 28391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:39:38 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1513.5, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1514.1

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 1513.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1507.1 and 1522.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1507.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1522.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:17:59 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' stock price has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at 1515.00 today. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 94.63% to 1515.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.98%
3 Months1.18%
6 Months46.81%
YTD22.41%
1 Year94.63%
23 May 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11522.5Support 11507.1
Resistance 21530.65Support 21499.85
Resistance 31537.9Support 31491.7
23 May 2024, 08:35:01 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 2.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy8887
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:22:18 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1590 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2371 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1559 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

23 May 2024, 08:04:47 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1510.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1522.5 & 1508.05 yesterday to end at 1510.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

