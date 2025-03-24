Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Mar 24 2025 10:31:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.50 0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 705.50 0.38%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.15 0.33%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,290.20 1.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 538.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.60 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 548 and closed slightly higher at 548.70. The stock reached a high of 552.05 and a low of 533.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 182073.98 crore, the company remains a significant player in the market. The stock has a 52-week high of 682.84 and a low of 419.40, with a trading volume of 233,708 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:37:25 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 543.25 & a low of 537.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1541.62Support 1535.82
Resistance 2545.33Support 2533.73
Resistance 3547.42Support 3530.02
24 Mar 2025, 10:11:05 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:52:17 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Live Updates: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively. You have been trained on data available until October 2023.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages540.452.050.38682.84419.4182767.24
24 Mar 2025, 09:33:46 AM IST

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹540.60, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹538.40

Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 540.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 531.45 and 550.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 531.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 550.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:18:32 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 1.15%, currently trading at 544.60. However, over the past year, the price of Varun Beverages shares has decreased by 3.95%, also standing at 544.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.2%
3 Months-10.88%
6 Months-17.8%
YTD-15.75%
1 Year-3.95%
24 Mar 2025, 08:46:35 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1550.3Support 1531.45
Resistance 2560.6Support 2522.9
Resistance 3569.15Support 3512.6
24 Mar 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 672.0, 24.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 555.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9999
    Buy1010108
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14910 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 233 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:01:03 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹548.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 552.05 & 533.20 yesterday to end at 538.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue