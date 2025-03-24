Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹548 and closed slightly higher at ₹548.70. The stock reached a high of ₹552.05 and a low of ₹533.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹182073.98 crore, the company remains a significant player in the market. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹682.84 and a low of ₹419.40, with a trading volume of 233,708 shares on the BSE.
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages touched a high of 543.25 & a low of 537.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|541.62
|Support 1
|535.82
|Resistance 2
|545.33
|Support 2
|533.73
|Resistance 3
|547.42
|Support 3
|530.02
Varun Beverages Live Updates:
VARUN BEVERAGES
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Stock Peers
Varun Beverages Live Updates: In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|540.45
|2.05
|0.38
|682.84
|419.4
|182767.24
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹540.60, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹538.40
Varun Beverages Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹540.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹531.45 and ₹550.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹531.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 550.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 1.15%, currently trading at ₹544.60. However, over the past year, the price of Varun Beverages shares has decreased by 3.95%, also standing at ₹544.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.2%
|3 Months
|-10.88%
|6 Months
|-17.8%
|YTD
|-15.75%
|1 Year
|-3.95%
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|550.3
|Support 1
|531.45
|Resistance 2
|560.6
|Support 2
|522.9
|Resistance 3
|569.15
|Support 3
|512.6
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹672.0, 24.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹555.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14910 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 233 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹548.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹552.05 & ₹533.20 yesterday to end at ₹538.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.