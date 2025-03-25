Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹545.95 and closed at ₹538.40, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹552.75 and a low of ₹529.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹179,605.30 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹682.84 and above its 52-week low of ₹419.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 377,682 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 377 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹552.75 & ₹529.40 yesterday to end at ₹531.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.