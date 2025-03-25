Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 538.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 531.10 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 545.95 and closed at 538.40, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 552.75 and a low of 529.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 179,605.30 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 682.84 and above its 52-week low of 419.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 377,682 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14608 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 377 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages closed at ₹538.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 552.75 & 529.40 yesterday to end at 531.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

