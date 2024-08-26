Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Shares Dip in Today's Trading

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1582.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹1582.9, with the highest price being ₹1582.85 and the lowest ₹1540. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹203220.74 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1707.1 and a low of ₹828.2. A total of 19,180 shares were traded on the BSE.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages reached a high of 1581.0 and a low of 1555.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, indicating a bullish trend. Traders are advised to assess overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider tightening their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1586.02
|Support 1
|1560.77
|Resistance 2
|1596.13
|Support 2
|1545.63
|Resistance 3
|1611.27
|Support 3
|1535.52
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages stock experienced a range today, with the day's low at ₹1540 and the high at ₹1582.85.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.75% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume of Varun Beverages is 40.75% lower than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1571.85, down by 0.7%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages reached a high of 1561.75 and a low of 1550.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 1559.1 (Resistance Level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1561.5
|Support 1
|1549.85
|Resistance 2
|1567.45
|Support 2
|1544.15
|Resistance 3
|1573.15
|Support 3
|1538.2
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1544.49
|10 Days
|1508.00
|20 Days
|1535.74
|50 Days
|1575.02
|100 Days
|1520.13
|300 Days
|1376.73
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1552.8, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹1582.9
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of ₹1573.1 & second support of ₹1563.9 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1551.7. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1551.7 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.28% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Varun Beverages is 38.28% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹1554.05, a decrease of 1.82%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reached a high of 1560.3 and a low of 1552.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1555.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor further support levels at 1553.23 and 1549.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1559.1
|Support 1
|1550.8
|Resistance 2
|1563.85
|Support 2
|1547.25
|Resistance 3
|1567.4
|Support 3
|1542.5
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1553.95, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1582.9
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of ₹1573.1 & second support of ₹1563.9 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1551.7. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1551.7 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.62% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1554.95
|-27.95
|-1.77
|1707.1
|828.2
|202021.43
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 14.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -22.06% lower than yesterday
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 22.06% lower than the previous day, with the share price at ₹1554.9, reflecting a 1.77% decrease. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to understand market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1582.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1582.85 & ₹1540 yesterday to end at ₹1563.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend