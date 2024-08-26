Explore
Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Shares Dip in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Shares Dip in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 1582.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1552.8 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1582.85 and closed slightly higher at 1582.9, with the highest price being 1582.85 and the lowest 1540. The company’s market capitalization stood at 203220.74 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1707.1 and a low of 828.2. A total of 19,180 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:33:09 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages reached a high of 1581.0 and a low of 1555.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, indicating a bullish trend. Traders are advised to assess overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider tightening their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11586.02Support 11560.77
Resistance 21596.13Support 21545.63
Resistance 31611.27Support 31535.52
26 Aug 2024, 01:00:39 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages stock experienced a range today, with the day's low at 1540 and the high at 1582.85.

26 Aug 2024, 12:50:40 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.75% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume of Varun Beverages is 40.75% lower than yesterday, with the stock price at 1571.85, down by 0.7%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:36:24 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages reached a high of 1561.75 and a low of 1550.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 1559.1 (Resistance Level 1), suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11561.5Support 11549.85
Resistance 21567.45Support 21544.15
Resistance 31573.15Support 31538.2
26 Aug 2024, 12:22:09 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:21:41 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1544.49
10 Days1508.00
20 Days1535.74
50 Days1575.02
100 Days1520.13
300 Days1376.73
26 Aug 2024, 12:14:28 PM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1552.8, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹1582.9

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 1573.1 & second support of 1563.9 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1551.7. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1551.7 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:47:11 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.28% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Varun Beverages is 38.28% lower than it was yesterday, with the stock price currently at 1554.05, a decrease of 1.82%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:35:01 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages reached a high of 1560.3 and a low of 1552.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1555.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor further support levels at 1553.23 and 1549.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11559.1Support 11550.8
Resistance 21563.85Support 21547.25
Resistance 31567.4Support 31542.5
26 Aug 2024, 11:25:32 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1553.95, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1582.9

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Varun Beverages has broken the first support of 1573.1 & second support of 1563.9 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1551.7. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1551.7 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:11:26 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.62% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1554.95-27.95-1.771707.1828.2202021.43
26 Aug 2024, 11:01:04 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 14.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9978
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Aug 2024, 10:49:39 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -22.06% lower than yesterday

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Varun Beverages has seen a trading volume that is 22.06% lower than the previous day, with the share price at 1554.9, reflecting a 1.77% decrease. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to understand market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:24:28 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1582.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1582.85 & 1540 yesterday to end at 1563.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

