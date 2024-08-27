Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1582.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹1582.9, with a high of ₹1582.9 and a low of ₹1540. The company has a market capitalization of ₹204721.6 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1707.1 and ₹828.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129626 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹1580.25. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' share price has surged by 80.35% to ₹1580.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.55% to 25010.60 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.48%
|3 Months
|-2.82%
|6 Months
|2.59%
|YTD
|27.42%
|1 Year
|80.35%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1593.27
|Support 1
|1549.87
|Resistance 2
|1610.03
|Support 2
|1523.23
|Resistance 3
|1636.67
|Support 3
|1506.47
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 12.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1540 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2993 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1410 k & BSE volume was 129 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1582.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1582.9 & ₹1540 yesterday to end at ₹1575.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend