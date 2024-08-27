Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 27 Aug 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1582.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1575.45 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1582.85 and closed slightly higher at 1582.9, with a high of 1582.9 and a low of 1540. The company has a market capitalization of 204721.6 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1707.1 and 828.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 1580.25. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' share price has surged by 80.35% to 1580.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.55% to 25010.60 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.48%
3 Months-2.82%
6 Months2.59%
YTD27.42%
1 Year80.35%
27 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11593.27Support 11549.87
Resistance 21610.03Support 21523.23
Resistance 31636.67Support 31506.47
27 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 12.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9978
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1540 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2993 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1410 k & BSE volume was 129 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1582.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1582.9 & 1540 yesterday to end at 1575.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.