Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1500.15 and closed at ₹1502 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1509.4, while the low was ₹1485. The market capitalization stands at ₹193880.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1560.3, and the 52-week low is ₹754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 34016 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1510.62
|Support 1
|1493.42
|Resistance 2
|1518.43
|Support 2
|1484.03
|Resistance 3
|1527.82
|Support 3
|1476.22
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 0.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1031 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1509.4 & ₹1485 yesterday to end at ₹1502. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend