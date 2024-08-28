Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1580 and closed at ₹1575.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1589.1 and dipped to a low of ₹1553. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹203155.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1707.1, while the 52-week low is ₹828.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 33,026 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 889 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1589.1 & ₹1553 yesterday to end at ₹1563.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend