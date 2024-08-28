Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1575.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1563.4 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1580 and closed at 1575.45. The stock reached a high of 1589.1 and dipped to a low of 1553. The company's market capitalization stood at 203155.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1707.1, while the 52-week low is 828.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 33,026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 922 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2941 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 889 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1575.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1589.1 & 1553 yesterday to end at 1563.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

