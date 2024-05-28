Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1500 and closed at ₹1497.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1501.15, while the low was ₹1475.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹194654.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1560.3, and the 52-week low was ₹754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 71847 shares traded.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1505.47
|Support 1
|1480.57
|Resistance 2
|1515.63
|Support 2
|1465.83
|Resistance 3
|1530.37
|Support 3
|1455.67
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 1.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1320 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1501.15 & ₹1475.95 yesterday to end at ₹1497.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend