Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Day

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1457.05 and closed at ₹1457.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1477.2 and a low of ₹1444. The market capitalization stood at ₹191701.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1560.3 and ₹699.48 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17240 shares traded.
Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1444 and a high of ₹1483.
Varun Beverages share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 30.63% higher than yesterday
The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is 30.63% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1481, up by 1.59%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1478.35 and a low of 1473.4 in the previous trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 1476.83 and 1478.67 in the last hour, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about using trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1479.77
|Support 1
|1474.82
|Resistance 2
|1481.53
|Support 2
|1471.63
|Resistance 3
|1484.72
|Support 3
|1469.87
Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1414.72
|10 Days
|1414.97
|20 Days
|1421.17
|50 Days
|1424.55
|100 Days
|1317.36
|300 Days
|1108.68
Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1476.55, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1457.8
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1476.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1432.27 and ₹1479.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1432.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1479.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 39.13% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Varun Beverages by 11 AM is 39.13% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1473.9, reflecting a 1.1% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1480.9 and 1458.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1458.7 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1480.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1476.83
|Support 1
|1472.43
|Resistance 2
|1478.67
|Support 2
|1469.87
|Resistance 3
|1481.23
|Support 3
|1468.03
Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1457.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1477.2 & ₹1444 yesterday to end at ₹1457.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
