Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 1457.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1476.55 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : On the last day, Varun Beverages opened at 1457.05 and closed at 1457.8. The stock reached a high of 1477.2 and a low of 1444. The market capitalization stood at 191701.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1560.3 and 699.48 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17240 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1444 and a high of 1483.

29 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST Varun Beverages share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 30.63% higher than yesterday

The volume of Varun Beverages traded until 12 AM is 30.63% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1481, up by 1.59%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:39 PM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1478.35 and a low of 1473.4 in the previous trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 1476.83 and 1478.67 in the last hour, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about using trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11479.77Support 11474.82
Resistance 21481.53Support 21471.63
Resistance 31484.72Support 31469.87
29 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1414.72
10 Days1414.97
20 Days1421.17
50 Days1424.55
100 Days1317.36
300 Days1108.68
29 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST Varun Beverages share price update :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1476.55, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1457.8

Varun Beverages share price is at 1476.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1432.27 and 1479.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1432.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1479.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 39.13% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Varun Beverages by 11 AM is 39.13% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1473.9, reflecting a 1.1% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 11:37 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1480.9 and 1458.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1458.7 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1480.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11476.83Support 11472.43
Resistance 21478.67Support 21469.87
Resistance 31481.23Support 31468.03
29 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1457.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1477.2 & 1444 yesterday to end at 1457.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

