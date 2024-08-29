Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 1565.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527.7 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1566 and closed at 1565.55. The stock reached a high of 1577 and a low of 1524. The company's market capitalization stood at 198516.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1707.1 and 828.2, respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 133,753.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11561.38Support 11507.88
Resistance 21596.42Support 21489.42
Resistance 31614.88Support 31454.38
29 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 16.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9978
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
29 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 922 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2941 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 889 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1565.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1577 & 1524 yesterday to end at 1527.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.