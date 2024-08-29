Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1566 and closed at ₹1565.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1577 and a low of ₹1524. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹198516.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1707.1 and ₹828.2, respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 133,753.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1561.38
|Support 1
|1507.88
|Resistance 2
|1596.42
|Support 2
|1489.42
|Resistance 3
|1614.88
|Support 3
|1454.38
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 16.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 889 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1577 & ₹1524 yesterday to end at ₹1527.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend