Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 1496.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1471.35 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages had a successful day on the stock market, with an open price of 1480.05 and a close price of 1496.65. The stock reached a high of 1498.6 and a low of 1465.1. The market capitalization stood at 191191.15 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1560.3 and the 52-week low was 754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 122721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11489.05Support 11455.7
Resistance 21510.45Support 21443.75
Resistance 31522.4Support 31422.35
29 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 0.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy8887
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
29 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1392 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2258 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1320 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

29 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1496.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1498.6 & 1465.1 yesterday to end at 1496.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

