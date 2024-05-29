Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages had a successful day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹1480.05 and a close price of ₹1496.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1498.6 and a low of ₹1465.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹191191.15 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1560.3 and the 52-week low was ₹754.35. The BSE volume for the day was 122721 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1489.05
|Support 1
|1455.7
|Resistance 2
|1510.45
|Support 2
|1443.75
|Resistance 3
|1522.4
|Support 3
|1422.35
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 0.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1320 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1498.6 & ₹1465.1 yesterday to end at ₹1496.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.