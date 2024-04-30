Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1479, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1485.75

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages opened at ₹1457.05 and closed at ₹1457.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1490.6 and a low of ₹1444. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is ₹193058.91 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1560.3 and a 52-week low of ₹699.48. The BSE volume for the day was 37973 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages share price Live : Shareholding information
Varun Beverages has a 1.52% MF holding & 25.78% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.95% in december to 1.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.57% in december to 25.78% in march quarter.
Varun Beverages share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
Varun Beverages reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 34.15% in the latest fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 22.82%. Analysts project the ROE to be around 30.98% in the current fiscal year and 30.11% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Varun Beverages has shown an EPS growth of 84.17% and a revenue growth of 35.53% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 163210.60 crore, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 11.97% and a profit growth of 18.05% in the first quarter.
Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 0.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers
In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1479.0
|-6.75
|-0.45
|1560.3
|700.0
|192153.9
Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages stock reached a high of ₹1515 and a low of ₹1474.9 on the current day.
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1479, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1485.75
Varun Beverages share price closed the day at ₹1479 - a 0.45% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1503.68 , 1530.02 , 1544.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1462.53 , 1447.72 , 1421.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 21.38% higher than yesterday
The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 3 PM is 21.38% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1479, showing a decrease of -0.45%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Varun Beverages Live Updates
Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1479, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1485.75
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1479 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1455.9 and ₹1503.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1455.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1503.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1414.72
|10 Days
|1414.97
|20 Days
|1421.17
|50 Days
|1424.55
|100 Days
|1317.36
|300 Days
|1110.14
Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 2.16% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 2 PM is 2.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1506.35, showing a 1.39% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages reached a high of 1513.5 and a low of 1506.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1507.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1503.53 and 1499.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1512.18
|Support 1
|1504.73
|Resistance 2
|1516.57
|Support 2
|1501.67
|Resistance 3
|1519.63
|Support 3
|1497.28
Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 1.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1508.65, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹1485.75
The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1503.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1521.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1521.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 21.14% higher than yesterday
The trading volume for Varun Beverages until 1 PM is 21.14% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1506.4, up by 1.39%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1517.03 and 1502.33 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1502.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1517.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.62
|Support 1
|1507.77
|Resistance 2
|1519.23
|Support 2
|1503.53
|Resistance 3
|1523.47
|Support 3
|1499.92
Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range
Varun Beverages stock's low price for the day was ₹1483, while the high price reached was ₹1515.
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.25% higher than yesterday
The volume traded for Varun Beverages until 12 AM has increased by 25.25% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1512.6, showing a 1.81% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1513.5 and a low of 1498.8 in the recent trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.03
|Support 1
|1502.33
|Resistance 2
|1522.62
|Support 2
|1493.22
|Resistance 3
|1531.73
|Support 3
|1487.63
Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1414.72
|10 Days
|1414.97
|20 Days
|1421.17
|50 Days
|1424.55
|100 Days
|1317.36
|300 Days
|1110.14
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1510.05, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹1485.75
The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1503.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1521.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1521.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.98% lower than yesterday
The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 11 AM is down by 0.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1504.2, a decrease of 1.24%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1502.0 and 1487.6 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1487.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1502.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1503.2
|Support 1
|1495.45
|Resistance 2
|1506.1
|Support 2
|1490.6
|Resistance 3
|1510.95
|Support 3
|1487.7
Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 1.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1500, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1485.75
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1500 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1455.9 and ₹1503.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1455.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1503.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers
In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have each seen a 0.47% and 0.37% increase, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1497.6
|11.85
|0.8
|1560.3
|700.0
|194570.44
Varun Beverages share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.67% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 10 AM is 14.67% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1497.6, reflecting a 0.8% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Varun Beverages share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Varun Beverages touched a high of 1503.0 & a low of 1488.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1502.0
|Support 1
|1487.6
|Resistance 2
|1509.7
|Support 2
|1480.9
|Resistance 3
|1516.4
|Support 3
|1473.2
Varun Beverages Live Updates
Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers
In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.24% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Varun Beverages
|1497.2
|11.45
|0.77
|1560.3
|700.0
|194518.47
Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1499.1, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1485.75
Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1499.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1455.9 and ₹1503.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1455.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1503.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 0.35% today, trading at ₹1491.00. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have gained 105.67%, reaching ₹1491.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.9%
|3 Months
|12.78%
|6 Months
|62.16%
|YTD
|20.15%
|1 Year
|105.67%
Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1503.95
|Support 1
|1455.9
|Resistance 2
|1521.4
|Support 2
|1425.3
|Resistance 3
|1552.0
|Support 3
|1407.85
Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1480.0, 0.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹735.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1800 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2280 k
The trading volume yesterday was 21.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1762 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1457.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1490.6 & ₹1444 yesterday to end at ₹1457.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!