Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages closed today at 1479, down -0.45% from yesterday's 1485.75

40 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1485.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1479 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Stock Price Today

Varun Beverages Share Price Today : Varun Beverages opened at 1457.05 and closed at 1457.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1490.6 and a low of 1444. The market capitalization of Varun Beverages is 193058.91 crores, with a 52-week high of 1560.3 and a 52-week low of 699.48. The BSE volume for the day was 37973 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST Varun Beverages share price Live : Shareholding information

Varun Beverages has a 1.52% MF holding & 25.78% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.95% in december to 1.52% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 26.57% in december to 25.78% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:32 PM IST Varun Beverages share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Varun Beverages reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 34.15% in the latest fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 22.82%. Analysts project the ROE to be around 30.98% in the current fiscal year and 30.11% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:04 PM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Varun Beverages has shown an EPS growth of 84.17% and a revenue growth of 35.53% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 163210.60 crore, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 11.97% and a profit growth of 18.05% in the first quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1480.0, 0.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 735.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy8876
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:06 PM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1479.0-6.75-0.451560.3700.0192153.9
30 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock reached a high of 1515 and a low of 1474.9 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages closed today at ₹1479, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1485.75

Varun Beverages share price closed the day at 1479 - a 0.45% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1503.68 , 1530.02 , 1544.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1462.53 , 1447.72 , 1421.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 21.38% higher than yesterday

The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 3 PM is 21.38% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1479, showing a decrease of -0.45%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:35 PM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:11 PM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1479, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1485.75

Varun Beverages share price is at 1479 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1455.9 and 1503.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1455.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1503.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1414.72
10 Days1414.97
20 Days1421.17
50 Days1424.55
100 Days1317.36
300 Days1110.14
30 Apr 2024, 02:48 PM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 2.16% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 2 PM is 2.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1506.35, showing a 1.39% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:36 PM IST Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages reached a high of 1513.5 and a low of 1506.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1507.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1503.53 and 1499.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11512.18Support 11504.73
Resistance 21516.57Support 21501.67
Resistance 31519.63Support 31497.28
30 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1508.65, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹1485.75

The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1503.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1521.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1521.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:50 PM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 21.14% higher than yesterday

The trading volume for Varun Beverages until 1 PM is 21.14% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 1506.4, up by 1.39%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:34 PM IST Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1517.03 and 1502.33 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1502.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1517.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.62Support 11507.77
Resistance 21519.23Support 21503.53
Resistance 31523.47Support 31499.92
30 Apr 2024, 01:03 PM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Today's Price range

Varun Beverages stock's low price for the day was 1483, while the high price reached was 1515.

30 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 25.25% higher than yesterday

The volume traded for Varun Beverages until 12 AM has increased by 25.25% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1512.6, showing a 1.81% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages reached a peak of 1513.5 and a low of 1498.8 in the recent trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11517.03Support 11502.33
Resistance 21522.62Support 21493.22
Resistance 31531.73Support 31487.63
30 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM IST Varun Beverages Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Varun Beverages share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1414.72
10 Days1414.97
20 Days1421.17
50 Days1424.55
100 Days1317.36
300 Days1110.14
30 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1510.05, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹1485.75

The current market price of Varun Beverages has surpassed the first resistance of 1503.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1521.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1521.4 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:48 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.98% lower than yesterday

The volume of Varun Beverages traded by 11 AM is down by 0.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1504.2, a decrease of 1.24%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:35 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1502.0 and 1487.6 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1487.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1502.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11503.2Support 11495.45
Resistance 21506.1Support 21490.6
Resistance 31510.95Support 31487.7
30 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Varun Beverages share price NSE Live :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1500, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1485.75

Varun Beverages share price is at 1500 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1455.9 and 1503.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1455.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1503.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have each seen a 0.47% and 0.37% increase, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1497.611.850.81560.3700.0194570.44
30 Apr 2024, 10:51 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.67% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Varun Beverages until 10 AM is 14.67% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1497.6, reflecting a 0.8% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Varun Beverages touched a high of 1503.0 & a low of 1488.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11502.0Support 11487.6
Resistance 21509.7Support 21480.9
Resistance 31516.4Support 31473.2
30 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Varun Beverages Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Stock Peers

In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.24% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Varun Beverages1497.211.450.771560.3700.0194518.47
30 Apr 2024, 09:34 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today :Varun Beverages trading at ₹1499.1, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1485.75

Varun Beverages share price is at 1499.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1455.9 and 1503.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1455.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1503.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Varun Beverages share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 0.35% today, trading at 1491.00. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have gained 105.67%, reaching 1491.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.9%
3 Months12.78%
6 Months62.16%
YTD20.15%
1 Year105.67%
30 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Varun Beverages share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11503.95Support 11455.9
Resistance 21521.4Support 21425.3
Resistance 31552.0Support 31407.85
30 Apr 2024, 08:19 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Today : Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1800 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2280 k

The trading volume yesterday was 21.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1762 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST Varun Beverages share price Live :Varun Beverages closed at ₹1457.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1490.6 & 1444 yesterday to end at 1457.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

