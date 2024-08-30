Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 1527.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1515 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at 1548.95 and closed at 1527.7, with a high of 1548.95 and a low of 1494.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 196866.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1707.1, while its 52-week low is 828.2. The BSE volume for the day was 44,758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 09:15:03 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 1.28%, currently trading at 1528.90. Over the past year, the share price of Varun Beverages has surged by 67.57% to 1528.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 30.03% to 25,151.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.34%
3 Months-5.65%
6 Months7.14%
YTD22.0%
1 Year67.57%
30 Aug 2024, 08:48:41 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11561.38Support 11507.88
Resistance 21596.42Support 21489.42
Resistance 31614.88Support 31454.38
30 Aug 2024, 08:31:38 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 17.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy9978
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Aug 2024, 08:19:10 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 922 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2941 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 889 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:01:03 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1527.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1548.95 & 1494.5 yesterday to end at 1515. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

