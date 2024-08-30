Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Varun Beverages opened at ₹1548.95 and closed at ₹1527.7, with a high of ₹1548.95 and a low of ₹1494.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹196866.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1707.1, while its 52-week low is ₹828.2. The BSE volume for the day was 44,758 shares.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages' share price has increased by 1.28%, currently trading at ₹1528.90. Over the past year, the share price of Varun Beverages has surged by 67.57% to ₹1528.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 30.03% to 25,151.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.34%
|3 Months
|-5.65%
|6 Months
|7.14%
|YTD
|22.0%
|1 Year
|67.57%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1561.38
|Support 1
|1507.88
|Resistance 2
|1596.42
|Support 2
|1489.42
|Resistance 3
|1614.88
|Support 3
|1454.38
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 17.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 922 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2941 k
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 889 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1527.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1548.95 & ₹1494.5 yesterday to end at ₹1515. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.