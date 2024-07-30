Hello User
Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1675.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1687.25 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1699.95 and closed at 1675.85 on the last day. The high for the day was 1707.1, and the low was 1675.85. The market capitalization was 219249.43 crore. The 52-week high was 1692.9, and the low was 785. The BSE volume for the day was 73035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11698.25Support 11670.5
Resistance 21714.4Support 21658.9
Resistance 31726.0Support 31642.75
30 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1650.0, 2.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy7788
    Hold3323
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 1953 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1711 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1880 k & BSE volume was 73 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1675.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1707.1 & 1675.85 yesterday to end at 1687.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

