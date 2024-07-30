Varun Beverages Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1699.95 and closed at ₹1675.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1707.1, and the low was ₹1675.85. The market capitalization was ₹219249.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1692.9, and the low was ₹785. The BSE volume for the day was 73035 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1698.25
|Support 1
|1670.5
|Resistance 2
|1714.4
|Support 2
|1658.9
|Resistance 3
|1726.0
|Support 3
|1642.75
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1650.0, 2.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1880 k & BSE volume was 73 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1707.1 & ₹1675.85 yesterday to end at ₹1687.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend