Wed Jul 31 2024 09:34:41
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1576.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1593.15 per share. Investors should monitor Varun Beverages stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at 1697.95 and closed at 1683.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1700.7 and the low was 1566.85. The market capitalization of the company was 204,851.54 crore. The 52-week high was 1707.1 and the 52-week low was 796. The BSE volume for the day was 477,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:34:08 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages trading at ₹1593.15, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1576.45

Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at 1593.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1527.9 and 1660.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1527.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1660.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:17:45 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 1.07% and is currently trading at 1593.25. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 96.10% to reach 1593.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.85%
3 Months-2.51%
6 Months26.07%
YTD27.53%
1 Year96.1%
31 Jul 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11660.95Support 11527.9
Resistance 21746.9Support 21480.8
Resistance 31794.0Support 31394.85
31 Jul 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1650.0, 4.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 910.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1977.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy7788
    Hold3323
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 Jul 2024, 08:16:07 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2312 k

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 472.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:04:20 AM IST

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: Varun Beverages closed at ₹1683.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1700.7 & 1566.85 yesterday to end at 1576.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

