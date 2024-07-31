Varun Beverages share price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages Sees Positive Trading Day

Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live Updates : Varun Beverages' stock opened at ₹1697.95 and closed at ₹1683.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1700.7 and the low was ₹1566.85. The market capitalization of the company was ₹204,851.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1707.1 and the 52-week low was ₹796. The BSE volume for the day was 477,505 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Varun Beverages Share Price Live Updates: Varun Beverages share price is at ₹1593.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1527.9 and ₹1660.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1527.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1660.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The share price of Varun Beverages has increased by 1.07% and is currently trading at ₹1593.25. Over the past year, Varun Beverages' shares have surged by 96.10% to reach ₹1593.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.85%
|3 Months
|-2.51%
|6 Months
|26.07%
|YTD
|27.53%
|1 Year
|96.1%
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Varun Beverages on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1660.95
|Support 1
|1527.9
|Resistance 2
|1746.9
|Support 2
|1480.8
|Resistance 3
|1794.0
|Support 3
|1394.85
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1650.0, 4.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹910.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1977.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 472.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.
Varun Beverages Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1700.7 & ₹1566.85 yesterday to end at ₹1576.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.