Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets as investors react to negative news

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹234 and closed at ₹233.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹234.85, while the lowest was ₹230.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹86,338.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 183,813 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.