Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 233.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 234 and closed at 233.4. The highest price reached during the day was 234.85, while the lowest was 230.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 86,338.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 183,813 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹232.45, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹233.4

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 232.45. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.95, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by 0.95.

01 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹233.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 183,813 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 233.4.

