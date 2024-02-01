Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹267 and closed at ₹266.35. The stock had a high of ₹276.7 and a low of ₹265.9. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹101,712.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹338.25 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,216,157 shares.

