Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 258.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 255.65 and closed at 257.5. The stock reached a high of 259.7 and a low of 254.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 96,014.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 445,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 256.8, while the high price reached 260.15.

01 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Vedanta January futures opened at 260.55 as against previous close of 260.95

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 257.8. The bid price is 259.75, indicating the highest price buyers are willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 259.95, denoting the lowest price sellers are willing to accept. The offer quantity is 6900, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 4600, indicating the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 76081700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹257.45, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹258.5

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 257.45. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, which means the stock has decreased by 1.05.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.02%
3 Months5.86%
6 Months-6.98%
YTD-16.16%
1 Year-15.81%
01 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹258.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹257.5

Vedanta stock is currently trading at a price of 258.5 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹257.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 445,247 shares, with a closing price of 257.5.

