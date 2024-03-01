Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 268.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 264.95 and closed at 262.80 on the last day. The high for the day was 269.75, while the low was 260.85. The market capitalization of Vedanta stood at 99,632.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 301 and the 52-week low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 436,721 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.27%
3 Months6.14%
6 Months15.39%
YTD3.67%
1 Year-3.79%
01 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹265.95, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹268.2

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 265.95 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹262.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 436721 shares with a closing price of 262.8 on the BSE.

