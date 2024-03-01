Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Drops in Trading Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹264.95 and closed at ₹262.80 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹269.75, while the low was ₹260.85. The market capitalization of Vedanta stood at ₹99,632.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹301 and the 52-week low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 436,721 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.27%
|3 Months
|6.14%
|6 Months
|15.39%
|YTD
|3.67%
|1 Year
|-3.79%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹265.95 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 436721 shares with a closing price of ₹262.8 on the BSE.
